Analyst Believes Davante Adams Will Be Difference-Maker for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams were just a few pieces away from truly getting to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders this past winter.
After falling short to the eventual Super Bowl victors, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams have taken that blow and turned it into fire going into this upcoming season.
One key piece the franchise added was veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams has been a solid guy to lock into the starting wide receiving slot given the amount he is able to do when the ball is thrown in his direction. Now with another veteran tossing him the ball in quarterback Matthew Stafford, perhaps Adams can remind everyone he is still just that good.
According to former NFL wide receiver turned analyst Greg Jennings, Adams still has elite stuff to bring to the offense, it's just a matter of how head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur plan to use him.
"There's no way in my mind that I can fathom Sean McVay getting Davante Adams and he's not going to get him the ball and put him in advantageous situations," Jennings said. "Adams' level of production, the ability to stay healthy, he's been healthy the majority of his career, he is always going to put up numbers."
Putting up numbers in kind of Adams' 411. Since 2020 the new Rams wide receiver has dropped 1,000 or more receiving yards, averaging just under 12 touchdowns a season during that same stretch. Pairing a player with the experience that Adams has with electricity in Puka Nacua, the duo will likely shine in Los Angeles.
Another astonishing statistic that proves that Adams can still be a difference-maker for the Rams is the amount of fumbles he has had. Sticking with that same timeframe of the past five seasons, Adams has fumbled the football once, in over 500 (526 to be exact) receptions.
It should be exciting for Rams fans to watch the pair of Stafford and Adams going forward, especially since Adams is familiar with playing with an elite quarterback in Aaron Rodgers in the past. The good thing about Stafford compared to Rodgers though at this stage in their careers; Stafford is better.
