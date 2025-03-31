Answering Questions From Rams Fans: Reviewing the Receivers
Rams On SI is answering some of the pressing questions asked by Rams fans regarding the team and the possibilities of 2025. These were some of the questions asked.
With all the WR changes, how do you foresee the roles of Tutu [Atwell] and [Jordan] Whittington this year?
Expanded, but obviously that's the easy answer. Here's how I anticipate the Rams using Atwell and Whittington next season based on statements, previous play, and offseason moves.
I expect the Rams to use fewer three-receiver formations in favor of more two-tight-end sets to establish a stronger rushing attack. We could see Whittington more in that aspect due to his abilities as a blocker, especially if the Rams want to give Puka Nacua or Davante Adams a break.
When it comes to Atwell, he is Sean McVay's x-factor. Expect Atwell to primarily play in the slot, as it's clear the farther away he lines up from the football, the less likely he is to get the ball. With Adams' big frame, Atwell may be used to run under him, especially in red zone situations.
Atwell has proven he can make big catches in critical situations, so with the game on the line, don't be surprised if McVay dials up the deep crosser for Atwell.
With d-rob [Demarcus Robinson] gone, who do you see making a bigger impact this upcoming season?
Atwell. While Whittington will have an increased role, especially with screen passes, there is a reason why Atwell got paid $10 million dollars.
Atwell doesn't need to do the things Robinson had to do as the WR3 since this will be a new and evolved offense. For everything great with Cooper Kupp, the one thing he never had was length, something Adams has. I would expect to Atwell to be used like Kupp was during the 2018 season.
With Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks on the outside, Kupp was sliding to the flat, underneath the line of scrimmage, he was playing close the the quarterback, running under the bigger receivers, and being used against linebackers off play action.
Because of the increased usage, I'll call my shot. Atwell will have at least 700 receiving yards next season.
