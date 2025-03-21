Answering Questions From Rams Fans: Tackling the Offseason Pt. 2
In a new series, Rams On SI is answering some of the pressing questions asked by Rams fans regarding the team and the possibilities of 2025. These were some of the questions asked.
What is one of your top Rams predictions?
At this point, it's so early in the offseason, there's not much to find out now that the contract situations regarding Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have been figured out.
Here's what I will say. There is one name to keep an eye on as we enter training camp. Desjuan Johnson. I see Johnson getting a ton of opportunities and I truly think the Rams are ready to set him loose on opposing offenses. I'll call my shot: this will be a breakout year for the man from Toledo in an exciting 2025 season.
Coach McVay stated that the team cannot allow injuries to impact their performance as much as they did in the past, emphasizing the need for a more versatile and resilient offense. Besides releasing an injury-prone vet and adding an older player with a few injuries, what is the plan? How is strength and conditioning coaching doing differently?
Considering the Rams have always been at the forefront of sports science, sports medicine, and player performance evolution in the Sean McVay era, the team is always finding some way to improve and find every edge they can.
As mentioned by another commenter, it's depth. Jordan Whittington was more than ready to become the team's WR3 and expect him to get a lot more opportunities in 2025 but there is a reason they brought back Tutu Atwell at the price tag they did. Expect the team to add another pass catcher in the draft.
The offense suffered at the end of the 2024 regular season because of injuries and fatigue, some of the issues that caused such a slow start. The team has made several moves to reinforce every position. The team has three QBs, they brought back Ronnie Rivers, Coleman Shelton, and so on. Plus don't forget all the players that signed future contracts with the team as well.
