Why Rams Had to Issue No. 10 to Free-Agent Addition
The wound created by losing Cooper Kupp this offseason continues to attract salt.
Kupp wore No. 10 when he earned Super Bowl MVP honors and led the league in the receiving triple-crown categories in 2021, so his number is branded in the minds of many. In March, the Rams made the painful decision to move on from him while absorbing a salary-cap hit. That was Salt in Wound No. 1.
Salt in Wound No. 2 was Kupp signing with division-rival Seattle, meaning he’ll have at least two revenge games against his former team each season – wearing his familiar No. 10. When the NFL releases the full schedule Wednesday night, those Rams-Seahawks games will come into focus for that storyline alone.
Salt in Wound No. 3 came over the weekend, when the Rams gave Kupp’s former jersey number to free-agent wide receiver/kick returner Britain Covey a week after the draft.
In their defense, the Rams had already promised No. 18 to Terrance Ferguson right after that draft. That was the number Covey wore at both the University of Utah and his first three NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. And Covey isn’t just any free agent off the street. He led the league in punt-return yards two years ago with the Eagles.
Ferguson, who wore No. 19 at Oregon, was their initial 2025 draft choice, a second-rounder with a lot of upside. He couldn’t take 19 because returning wide receiver Xavier Smith already had it.
So, giving Covey No. 10 was partially a product of what was still available in the closet of senior director of equipment Brendan Burger. That closet had already switched Puka Nacua to 12, his college number, to accommodate Davante Adams, who’ll wear a familiar No. 17.
And in addition to Ferguson, the Rams already issued another draft choice a teen number, wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, No. 15.
That domino effect also included another element. Most of the 80s were either already retired and issued to veterans.
Overall, the Rams have taken eight numbers out of circulation to honor past legends: Bob Waterfield (7), Marshall Faulk (28), Eric Dickerson (29), Merlin Olsen (74), Deacon Jones (75), Jackie Slater (78), Isaac Bruce (80) and Jack Youngblood (85).
Plus, keep in mind that teams routinely change numbers after final roster moves before the regular-season opener, which the NFL will announce Wednesday night. So if the Rams keep Covey on their 53-man roster to begin the year, he might not appear in that first game program in No. 10.
