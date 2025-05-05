BREAKING: Rams Sign Return Specialist From Eagles
The Rams this offseason gave their offense a bit of a makeover without losing most of their core pillars. What they didn’t do is add a dynamic special-teams weapon, until now.
The Rams have signed wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey from the Super Bowl champion Eagles, the team announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed on the one-year deal.
A 5-8, 173-pound veteran, Covey gives the Rams a proven difference-maker in the kicking game. Entering his fourth year out of Utah, Covey has averaged 11.3 yards per punt return over his three-year career. He led the NFL with 417 punt-return yards in 2023.
Covey, 28, could give the Rams another dimension on kickoff returns, too. That’s important this season because owners recently voted to change the new kickoff rules to increase the number of returns. By moving touchbacks from the 30- to 35-yard line on kickoffs, the NFL is expecting more teams to keep kickoffs out of the end zone. Covey has 11 career kickoff returns for 236 yards (21.5 avg.).
He’ll provide competition at returner and could allow Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to focus primarily on their offensive roles. Both running backs have occasionally handled returns for the Rams in recent seasons.
Originally a non-drafted free agent, Covey initially signed with the Eagles in 2022. As a rookie in the Super Bowl, he returned a punt 27 yards late in the first half to set up a field goal that allowed Philadelphia to take a 24-14 lead over Kansas City into halftime.
He was on injured reserve with neck and shoulder injuries when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl last season.
Xavier Smith served as the Rams’ primary punt-returner last season, averaging 9.3 yards on 16 returns. Smith is still on the team’s roster and figures to compete for playing time with Covey.
Covey has just 11 career receptions as a wide receiver, averaging 6.9 yards per catch (76 receiving yards). Philadelphia used him exclusively as a returner in 2022. Injuries limited him to just five games last season.
And while he didn’t author A.J. Brown’s favorite sideline book, Covey’s grandfather, Stephen, is a prominent author with several best-selling titles to his name, including The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.
An Eagle Scout, Covey as a senior at Utah in 2021 earned first-team All-America honors. He returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and weigh in on the Covey signing!
Please let us know your thoughts on Covey when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.