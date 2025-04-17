Cam Ward Helps Clarify Rams' Draft Options
Predicting the NFL Draft is a task that makes people one part detective, one part psychic. Combing through rumors, reports, and words from people with different thought processes and opinions, piecing together an incomplete puzzle helps teams figure out who might be available for them once it's time to make their pick.
In the NFL, there must be contingency plans, but through their sources and connections, they can piece together a good enough picture to allow them to strategize their next moves.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback and projected first overall pick Cam Ward virtually confirmed his selection by the Tennessee Titans. In the NFL, everyone must take everything with a grain of salt, but on a Twitch stream, Ward made comments that heavily indicate he'll be a Titan.
He named Titans running back Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as two of the top four running backs in football. Ward went on to say Calvin Ridley was a better player than AJ Brown, Treylon Burks is a top four wide receiver in the NFL, and that Titans head coach Brian Callahan is the best coach in the NFL.
I would say it's pretty safe to lock in Ward as the number one pick. So, how does this help the Rams? Well, this means the scenarios where two to three quarterbacks are selected before Los Angeles' 26th overall pick are much more likely, and considering this helps map most majority of the top ten picks, it gives the Rams an idea of what positions and which talents may be available to pick from.
It would also help the team strategize in case there is a player that is falling that the Rams like who has fallen far enough to be obtainable but will not be available at the 26th pick.
It also helps the Rams determine if the expected players available are worth acquiring over a potential trade offer that could come in.
Preparation is everything, especially for the draft, as time ticks quickly when it's time to make a decision.
Unless Ward is the ultimate troll, having the cornerstone piece of the puzzle squared away is a massive step toward building the full picture of the draft.
