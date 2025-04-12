Rams Downplay Search for Stafford's Successor
In the past ten days, the Rams' interest in quarterback draft prospects Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe has increased with the team either meeting or planning to meet with both.
However, the team has been playing games with the media regarding whether they're interested in finding Matthew Stafford's replacement in this draft.
Both Sean McVay and Les Snead have tried to downplay interest, and there is a debate on whether these meetings are in a legitimate attempt to find a quarterback, throwing out misdirection or perhaps a bit of both.
Remember when Sean McVay said this at the league meetings?
"I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks," McVay said
"I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
Well ESPN's Sarah Bishop has thrown her opinion into the mix, citing words said by Snead.
"The Rams certainly could draft a quarterback, although coach Sean McVay said it's "unlikely" that will happen in the first round." Wrote Bishop.
"McVay said he feels "good" about the Rams' quarterback room -- Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett -- but acknowledged the team is aware that Stafford could choose to retire sooner rather than later. "We're very well aware that there is a life after Matthew coming at some point," general manager Les Snead said. "When that is, I mean, it could be two, three years from now. So it's not urgent for us right now."
I agree with Bishop. It is my opinion that the Rams are looking for a quarterback at the 90th pick as the earliest they'll go. I think they're waiting to see if Dart falls but pick 26 is for a day one contributor.
A fun dance being played by the Rams as we approach Draft day.
