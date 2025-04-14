Rams Draft SEC Cornerback in Mock Draft
The Rams have a cornerback room that is a mixed bag of veteran players and potential talents. LSU's Zy Alexander fits the latter mold, but if this gamble pays off, the Rams could have a star on their hands.
During Jim Wicken's Epic Mock 25, he brought together over 50 draft analysts, experts, and football writers to act as front office executives for all 32 NFL teams, giving a more human element to the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the Rams' general manager, I selected Alexander with the 127th overall pick. The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs gave his evaluation of the SEC defensive back.
"LSU Tigers cornerback Zy Alexander projects as a developmental starter at the NFL level. He’s got the right aggressive demeanor and enough physicality to play on the perimeter." Wrote Crabbs. "Alexander is at his best when his eyes are back to the quarterback, where his instincts and feel for route development can help him leverage routes."
"Alexander is a taller corner with sufficient long speed, but his transitional quickness and hip fluidity are a blend that may leave him vulnerable if left on islands on the perimeter. With his tackling ability from depth and his zone feel for spacing, Alexander projects as a viable zone-scheme defensive corner who could eventually develop into an NFL starter."
"Man-heavy schemes will be banking on completely reworking his hand usage and press technique to pull him into a different stratosphere in the contact window."
Alexander fits a clear need for the team. Ahkello Witherspoon, Quentin Lake, and Cobie Durant are free agents after this season. Darious Williams is also a cut candidate as the Rams could save over $7 million in 2026 if he were released.
Alexander does leave a lot to be desired, but he played in a horrific LSU defensive system that turned stars into role players. Considering he would not be required to play significant snaps early, allowing for development and the issues caused by the Rams defensive line, Alexander could find a home with the Rams.
For a fourth round pick, Alexander could be the next great Rams' defender.
