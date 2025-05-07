Rams Day Three Pick Named Player to Exceed Expectations
The Rams have found tremendous day three/ UDFA defensive value over the tenure of Les Snead with Quentin Lake, Cobie Durant, Omar Speights, Jaylen McCollough, Josh Wallace, Desjuan Johnson and Darious Williams are recent examples. They may have done so again.
A recent piece by Pro Football Network named Chris Paul Jr as the Rams's rookie most likely to succeed.
"General manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams' front office have nailed several picks on the defensive side of the ball over the past couple of seasons -- including Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young." Wrote PFN. "There's reason to believe they may have found another gem."
"Chris Paul Jr. brings the kind of instinctive, high-motor play that fits well within the Rams' defensive identity. For a defense that thrives on speed and pursuit, Paul offers real value. He plays with strong instincts, and he has the versatility to contribute on passing downs."
"While he lacks ideal size and top-end speed, Paul compensates with a high football IQ and consistency. Paul checks a lot of boxes -- he's a smart, tough, and ascending talent with leadership traits and a nose for the football. He won't wow anyone with his physical traits, but he has starter upside. He'll have every opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps in Year 1."
Paul likely enters the season as the third linebacker on the depth chart, ahead of Troy Reeder. His play time will depend on his ability to defend the run, the play of Nate Landman, and his ability to read offenses.
Being able to blitz will help his case.
"Weakside linebacker prospect with ascending talent and production for a 4-3 defense." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Paul is an assignment-oriented linebacker whose play recognition improved as the season progressed. He takes quality angles to the action and is a sure-handed tackler when he gets his hooks in. He appears quicker than fast and is better at spot-dropping or blitzing on passing downs than he is at matching up with backs and pass-catching tight ends. Paul colors inside the lines and does his job inside the scheme, but he could take another step forward if he can play with more of a “see play, make play” mentality downhill."
The Rams have a stud on their hands.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and talk to us about this hidden gem!
Please let us know your thoughts on this hidden gem when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE