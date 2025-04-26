Rams' Chris Paul Jr. Might Be Steal of Day 3
At the NFL Combine, I said the Rams may add a linebacker. Chris Paul Jr from Ole Miss made headways after he had a great combine, plus he was phenomenal on the podium, displaying his ability to communicate and coordinate a defense on the field.
Realistically, the only reason why Paul fell to day three is due to his size, but Omar Speights just proved that doesn't really matter as the Rams defense came together once he was on the field. Paul, Speights, and Nate Landman give the team a solid rotation.
"Weakside linebacker prospect with ascending talent and production for a 4-3 defense." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Paul is an assignment-oriented linebacker whose play recognition improved as the season progressed. He takes quality angles to the action and is a sure-handed tackler when he gets his hooks in. He appears quicker than fast and is better at spot-dropping or blitzing on passing downs than he is at matching up with backs and pass-catching tight ends. Paul colors inside the lines and does his job inside the scheme, but he could take another step forward if he can play with more of a “see play, make play” mentality downhill.
Paul has a tremendously bright future in Los Angeles. He's a great player with fantastic instincts. A student of the game, he may not always be in the best position, but more times than not, he's close enough where his athleticism allows him to finish plays.
More importantly, he's rarely in the wrong position and with proper coaching from the Rams' defensive staff, he'll make plays at an alarming rate, questioning how he even was available this late.
Do you know what they call an undersized linebacker that plays like an All-Pro? An All-Pro, and Paul has potential All-Pro written all over him.
He shoots the gap so fast, he will neutralize the opposition's rushing attack and behind the Rams' defensive line, quarterbacks will not be able to scramble, and Chris Shula could stack Speights and Paul on the line of scrimmage, with either man blitzing or dropping into coverage at any moment.
Paul is a future signal caller and captain. He will be the steal of the NFL Draft.
