BREAKING: Rams Select Chris Paul Jr With No. 172 Pick
The pick is in and the Rams have added another player to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr at No. 172 overall, their latest Day 3 selection.
The Rams traded picks 201 and 202 to grab the 172nd pick, ensuring the chance to get their guy. The Rams have made multiple moves this draft, pushing up in front of other teams to always ensure they get the players they are zeroing in on.
With the addition of Paul, the Rams’ Hall of Fame caliber regime of general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office has been putting in work on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Weakside linebacker prospect with ascending talent and production for a 4-3 defense." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Paul is an assignment-oriented linebacker whose play recognition improved as the season progressed. He takes quality angles to the action and is a sure-handed tackler when he gets his hooks in. He appears quicker than fast and is better at spot-dropping or blitzing on passing downs than he is at matching up with backs and pass-catching tight ends. Paul colors inside the lines and does his job inside the scheme, but he could take another step forward if he can play with more of a “see play, make play” mentality downhill.
The Rams have one remaining pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams hold the 242nd selection from Atlanta in the seventh round.
After the Rams' NFC West winning 2024 season, the 2025 season has Rams fans hopeful the franchise will win it’s second Super Bowl in the McVay era and third in franchise history.
The selection of Paul will play a critical role in just how successful the Rams are in this endeavor.
With enough picks left to build a complete roster, the Rams are a team to watch throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Paul in the fold.
I spoke to Paul at the NFL Combine and while his play in impressive, the way he talks about the game in even more. Almost talking to a Rhodes scholar if they studied football, he was a joy to listen to and could be the Rams next signal caller.
Stay tuned with us for what the Rams do next to finish the 2025 NFL Draft.
