How Bizarre Loss to Panthers Impacts Rams' Playoff Standings
After suffering a 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Rams no longer own first place in the NFC. That now belongs to the Chicago Bears. With the Rams and Bears not scheduled to play this season, here's what the current playoff picture looks like and here's how the Rams can reclaim the top spot and the only BYE in the postseason.
The Situation
The Rams and Bears both sit at 9-3 on the season. Since they don't have a head-to-head matchup this season, the next tiebreaker becomes the conference record, where the Bears hold the advantage.
The Bears have a 6-2 record against the NFC this year, while the Rams have a 4-3 record. The Bears play four NFC games to end the season, including two against the Green Bay Packers and one at San Francisco. Their season finale is against the Detroit Lions, thus all four games are against teams trying to get into the playoffs.
The Rams have five more conference games. They play the Cardinals twice, host the Lions, and have road matchups against the Seahawks and Falcons.
If both teams win out, Chicago will get the number one seed. If Chicago loses one game to an NFC opponent and the Rams win out, the decision will come down to win percentage in common games. If there remains a tie, it will come down to strength of victory.
There is also the possibility of a three-way tie as the Eagles sit at 8-4.
The Good News
While it's not guaranteed, due to the margins, if the Rams win out, they're likely to get the number one seed. Out of the Rams' five remaining games, only the Seahawks and the Lions have a winning record. The Rams could also improve their draft pick from Atlanta by defeating the Falcons. The Cardinals have been eliminated from the playoffs.
The Bad News
Not only does this loss take away the number one seed, but now the Rams and the Seahawks have three losses, making the Rams' trip to Seattle that much more important. Not only are the Rams at risk of losing home-field advantage in the playoffs, but they're now at risk of losing the division.
The History
In Sean McVay's two Super Bowl trips, both of those teams won the NFC West. On top of that, the Rams in the McVay era have never won a road playoff game, outside of division or NFC South opponents. McVay has lost to the Packers, Lions, and Eagles on the road in his career.
