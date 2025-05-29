Can Rams' Matthew Stafford Reach This Goal One More Time?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best offensive outlooks going into the 2025 campaign. With veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford manning the offense and with wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua at his disposal, the NFC West and the rest of the league will be put on notice.
Last season, the Rams primarily used Nacua for their offensive game plan, as he continued to prove to be an explosive player to build this franchise around. Going into another season, Nacua has been listed as one of the best players the Rams have, according to PFF.
"Even though his 2024 season was shortened by injury, Puka Nacua actually averaged one more reception per game and nearly three more yards per game from his Pro Bowl rookie year in 2023, PFN's Jacob Infante wrote.
"With Cooper Kupp’s departure, the Los Angeles Rams need Nacua to hold that bonafide role as their WR1 in 2025. If he continues the elite level of play he’s shown through his first two NFL seasons, they should be in tremendous hands."
That being said, Stafford will once again have all eyes on him for the new year. While Nacua is there to help Stafford, a big storyline this season to watch is if Stafford still has the big arm he's always had. However, if that was a concern, the Rams wouldn't have been so hell bent to bring him back.
Last season, Stafford threw for 20 touchdowns, which was one of the lowest he's had in a full season of his pro career. But he also didn't have a full season of Nacua and former Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But as we know, when Stafford is at his best for a full season, special things can happen.
Stafford has reached the 40+ passing touchdown mark twice in his career. The most recent time he did so, the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. Stafford hasn't passed 25 touchdown passes since, which raises eyebrows about whether he can still produce at a high level.
If Stafford reaches 25 or even 30 touchdowns this upcoming season, the Rams should emerge as one of the best rosters in the NFL, given that only three quarterbacks reached 40 or more touchdowns last year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on this Stafford story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this Stafford story when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE