WATCH: Rams' Matthew Stafford Sounds Off on OTA No. 2
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media after the team's second OTA practice, and we were there for it all.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
After flirting with a potential departure from the organization, Matthew Stafford spoke about remaining a member of the organization.
Q: On what made him stay in Los Angeles?
“It wasn’t something that happened on that Friday during that meeting. It’s not one thing that sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is the reason. There's one thing that makes me want to come back.’There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team. I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season.”
Q: On if Stafford took trade talks seriously?
“No, I think anytime those kinds of things come up, you're doing due diligence and lookingaround. I'm a fan of the NFL. I know a lot of these coaches, a lot of the players, a lot of the teams and some of their situations. You poke your head around and see what's going on. Wanting to be back with the Rams was my number one priority and glad that worked out so I don't have to worry too much about it.”
Q: On if communication with Sean McVay has changed or vacillated over time?
“I don't know if it's vacillated much. I think the biggest thing for us is we've always had open and honest conversations, which is great. Some of those conversations are easier to have than others, but he and I are on a great page. I love going to work with him. I’m excited to get to work with him through the offseason and into the season. As you are around people, get to know people and become closer with them, that comes with time and experience. We're getting that every single day. The more we talk to each other and the more that we're around each other, we understand each other better. That's been a positive for us. Like I said, I'm excited to get to work with him for another year at least and I just think the world of him as a human being and as a coach.”
