Defensive Draft Prospects Rams Should be Drawn to

The Los Angeles Rams are focused on a potential Super Bowl run, but they should not ignore the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the next few months, General Manager Les Snead and his team will work tirelessly to evaluate college talent and find the right fits on both sides of the ball. The Rams have been one of the league's best drafting teams over the last few years.

With LA in a win-now window, it might be tough for some rookies to get on the field. However, if Sean McVay thinks his rookies are good enough, he won’t be afraid to let them see some action.

The Rams are sound on both sides of the ball, but it’s never a bad thing to try to upgrade, especially defensively. Who are some of the top defensive prospects the Rams might have interest in?

Let’s break down three names who make sense for Chris Shula ’s unit.

Defensive back Avieon Terrell, Clemson

If Shula wants disciplined corners, Terrell is one of the best in the business.

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Aveion has starred at Clemson as well. According to Pro Football Focus, he committed just two penalties this season, cutting down on the seven he committed last season.

Terrell has totaled 125 tackles, nine for loss, eight forced fumbles, 25 passes defended, four sacks, and three interceptions in his collegiate career. He might be available in the second round if he slips, and the Rams would be wise to take him.

Linebacker CJ Allen, Georgia

If Shula and McVay want an athletic linebacker who blows up plays and can diagnose the run at an exceptional level, Allen would be a perfect fit.

Allen has totaled 202 tackles, 13.5 for loss, two forced fumbles, 10 passes defended, an interception, and four and a half sacks in his collegiate career, plus, he still has at least one College Football Playoff game to play.

Georgia has a rich history of putting good linebackers in the league, and Allen might be the next one. He will unquestionably be one of the best in the class, and the Rams would enjoy having an explosive, instinctual player like Allen on their defense.

Safety Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Duh. Every team will be drawn to Downs this draft cycle.

A rare blend of IQ, explosiveness, and athleticism, Downs is one of the most talented safeties we have seen play in the last few years. He will be compared to Kyle Hamilton often throughout this draft process, and rightfully so.

Downs will be one of the first players off the board, so Rams fans are probably mad at the Atlanta Falcons for winning a few games recently and ruining their chances of landing him. He will be in high demand, and the Rams might have to trade up to land him.



