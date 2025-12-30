Biggest NFL Draft Questions Surrounding Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are focused on their playoff run as the regular season comes to a close, but the NFL Draft should also be a high priority for some in the front office.

The Rams are set up nicely in this draft class with 10 picks, including the Atlanta Falcons’ first-rounder. Les Snead has found lots of success in the draft, and with several bites at the apple, Los Angeles should have a chance to build for the future.

Not only can they do that, but they can also find immediate-impact players in the class. Snead has been able to do both throughout his years as general manager.

But lingering questions remain about what the Rams might do in the draft, from who they might take to where their pick might land.

What are some of the most important questions facing the Rams as they take a peak ahead to the NFL Draft? Let’s break them down.

Will Chris Shula be around?

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While it is irresponsible to focus on which draft picks fit a certain scheme, it is fair to wonder if Shula getting a head coaching job somewhere will impact the Rams’ draft plans.

Shula has been a rising star in the coaching ranks, and he is expected to be a hot name on the market this offseason. If he takes a job, Snead and Sean McVay should be able to find a capable replacement, but they will still feel the loss of Shula.

If he decides to stick around and remain a part of an NFC contender, the Rams will have no issues, and they can all work together to find the best players in the draft.

Who do the Rams take with the Falcons’ pick?

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LA snagged Atlanta’s first-round selection in last year’s draft, and while it may not be a premium pick, Snead should be able to find a quality player.

The Rams lost to the Falcons on Monday Night Football, but they’ll be a playoff team, and Atlanta won’t. That pick will land somewhere in the top-10 or 15, which Snead will like.

LA could find a future franchise left tackle, like Utah’s Spencer Fano, or a solid cornerback like LSU’s Mansoor Delane. It will be up to Snead.

Will the Rams move up?

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LA has enough draft ammunition to pull off a trade if Snead wants a certain player.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is arguably the best player in the draft, regardless of position. He may fall because he is a safety, but his talent is undeniable, and the Rams may need to move up if he is the player they want.

Snead has shown he isn’t afraid to deal draft picks before, and if there is a player on the board he feels can be a franchise star, he shouldn’t hesitate.

