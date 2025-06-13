Rams To Honor Aaron Donald Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was in Tampa Bay during the 2022 NFC Divisional Round that the legacy of Aaron Donald was defined.
A last-second victory over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers propelled the Rams into the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl LVI, with both Donald calling game on both occasions, putting enough pressure on the quarterback to force a game-winning change of possession.
Now, considering that at this point it's a near impossibility that Donald comes out of retirement, the Rams are going to honor their franchise legend when the Rams host former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"On Sunday, November 23, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, they will honor one of the team’s greatest players of all time–AARON DONALD," per the Rams Press Release. "The game will kick off at 5:20 PM PT and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock."
"The Rams will welcome Donald and his family back to SoFi Stadium to give fans an opportunity to celebrate one of the game’s greatest defensive players of this era. The first 60,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Aaron Donald bobblehead upon entry at gates. In addition, Donald will be recognized during a special halftime ceremony."
Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was drafted by an organization that had Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones, Jack Youngblood, and others play in their history and left as the undisputed greatest defender, if not player, in franchise history. The Los Angeles Rams do not see success in their return to the West Coast without Donald.
“Aaron Donald is one of the greatest Rams of all time and we can’t wait to come together with our fans to thank him for everything he’s done for our organization, our city and our game,” said Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead. “It will be an honor to recognize Aaron on the very field where he sealed our Super Bowl win.”
Donald continues to have a positive impact on the Rams and their roster.
“It's amazing and what's cool is, because he’s still so present and he still is very close by and still so involved with the organization, we use him as references all the time," stated Sean McVay.
"And it's a lot easier now that he's not in the building to just talk about a lot of the things that he did that are exactly in alignment with what we want to be about. I think he feels the investment the organization's made in him and he gives it back. There's so much benefit from that in terms of just the relationship that we have, the relationship he has with the Rams, and the respect and reverence that a lot of guys have for him. I was even talking to (DE Braden) Fiske last week, and I think a lot of guys are like, ‘Man, I wish I got a chance to be able to play with him.’ Well, (DE) Kobie Turner is always sharing some really cool stories. He's very present and it'll be cool to be able to honor him for the Tampa game as well, which is well-earned and well-deserved. He'll be a better bobblehead than mine.”
