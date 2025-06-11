Rams' Aaron Donald Impact Remains Prevalent
There is a reverence Aaron Donald holds over the Rams franchise, especially the defensive line. Keep in mind that when Donald won his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017, many players on the Rams were still in high school so Donald was a source of inspiration for them.
Now that they're in the NFL, Donald has gone from hero to either teammate or mentor for these individuals. It also helps that the Rams rebuilt their defensive line in the image and spirit of Donald so it makes sense why they all get along with the franchise legend.
I can personally attest that Donald's attitude and work ethic remains present at the facility despite Donald being retired.
Before OTAs on Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what it's like to see the impact Donald still has over the team.
“It's amazing and what's cool is, because he’s still so present and he still is very close by and still so involved with the organization, we use him as references all the time," stated McVay. And it's a lot easier now that he's not in the building to just talk about a lot of the things that he did that are exactly in alignment with what we want to be about. I think he feels the investment the organization's made in him and he gives it back."
"There's so much benefit from that in terms of just the relationship that we have, the relationship he has with the Rams, and the respect and reverence that a lot of guys have for him. I was even talking to (DE Braden) Fiske last week, and I think a lot of guys are like, ‘Man, I wish I got a chance to be able to play with him.’ Well, (DE) Kobie Turner is always sharing some really cool stories. He's very present and it'll be cool to be able to honor him for the Tampa game as well, which is well-earned and well-deserved. He'll be a better bobblehead than mine.”
It's often the case in the NFL that when a franchise legend retires, they quickly fade into the background of years past. Not the Rams. They make sure to honor the player but the love they have for the person rings true till today.
