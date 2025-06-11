Rams' Sean McVay Teases Jared Verse With Aaron Donald Prank
Jared Verse is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining, unique, and unquestionably confident players in football. However, that doesn't mean he can't get got as made evident through his recent "old man workout" with franchise legend Aaron Donald.
Verse made fun of Donald's workouts. Donald challenged Verse to a workout competition. Donald showed Verse why, despite being out of the NFL for over a year, he's still built the way he is, and Verse learned a humbling lesson on why Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
However, Donald never interpreted Verse's words as disrespect or as an attack. He took it as a challenge from a fellow warrior, a warrior in Verse who is confident in his abilities enough to challenge the best. In the same breath, it seemed Verse wanted to do something football related with Donald.
Rams' head coach Sean McVay spoke about his reaction to their workout, adding his perspective after Donald called him.
“You know, that was fun. (Former Rams DL) Aaron (Donald) FaceTimed me when (OLB Jared) Verse was in the corner still sucking some wind (laughs). He said, ‘Man, you know what I respect though is that Jared ended up following through and going over there and it was fun."
McVay said this on Tuesday before the team took the field for OTAs. McVay also added a story detailing a recent event that scared the daylights out of Verse.
"I got Jared pretty good last week where I faked like Aaron was here," continued McVay. "I said, ‘How many guys have seen what's going on between Jared and Aaron?’ A lot of guys raised their hand. I said, ‘Everybody, welcome Aaron Donald!’ And Verse, he sits like in the front left, he looked like he was going to (expletive) himself so it was great. But I loved it that they went over there. I know that it was all good and fun, but Aaron still takes pretty good care of himself. I texted Jared that I said I loved that he went over there. He said, ‘Yeah, I'm not messing with Legends anymore, though,’ so I thought that was great.”
