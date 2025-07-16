Rams Shockingly Named Biggest Rival of Non-NFC West Opponent
The Los Angeles Rams are subjected to immense hate, but one team, not in the NFC West, hates the Rams more than most.
According to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, the biggest rival to the Detroit Lions are the Los Angeles Rams after the two sides have been entangled in one of the most landscape-changing trades in NFL history, paired with heated matchups in recent years.
"This recent rivalry has had several intriguing story lines, none bigger than the 2021 trade involving quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff," wrote Manzano. "The Rams got the better end of the deal with Stafford winning a Super Bowl in his first year in Los Angeles after many losing seasons in Detroit. But since then, the Lions have become a powerhouse and knocked off the Rams in the wild-card round during the 2023 season."
"These two teams also had an overtime thriller in Week 1 last year, with Detroit winning, 26–20. It wouldn’t be a surprise if these two rivals meet in the postseason again in 2025."
The trade had massive implications across the NFL. The Rams' acquisition of Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl, stifling Cinderella stories for the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, drastically changing the direction of both franchises, while cementing the Rams as one of three teams to win a title this decade.
The Lions used Goff and the picks received to overhaul their roster with a new culture, leading to them becoming the predominant force in the NFC North, knocking Green Bay and Minnesota off their pedestal.
That move alone helped the Lions knock the Packers out of postseason contention in the 2022 NFL regular season finale, leading to Rodgers' departure to the Jets. The Lions also set up Aaron Glenn to become a head coach. That led to Davante Adams being traded from the Raiders to the Jets and then him leaving the Jets and coming to the Rams.
Also, these two teams do hate each other with Kerby Joseph's hit on Tyler Higbee in the 2024 NFC Wild Card game still being a sore subject, as sore as people when they debate who won the trade.
There's a section of Detroit that hates Stafford. A small section but a section. Rams fans do not like Goff, especially after he made claims that the Rams treated him poorly.
There's animosity all around; animosity breeds hate, and these two teams hate it when they don't get to hit each other.
