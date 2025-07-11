Rams' Davante Adams Details Aaron Rodgers' Mentorship
Davante Adams has been enjoying some time in the sunshine as he takes time away from football, enjoying the pleasures of life before the Rams begin training camp in July.
During his free time, Adams went on the Dan Patrick Show, taking place at a golf course at Lake Tahoe, where he spoke in depth about the origins of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers and how Rodgers helped Adams become the player he is today.
Adams told a story of the first time he received extended playing time as a professional and how a mistake led to him learning the finer details of football.
“My first game playing was the Detroit Lions game," stated Adams. "I played like eight plays in the season opener against the [Seattle] Seahawks. I kind of got my feet wet in that game, and then the Detroit game, I had a few more meaningful snaps.”
Adams lined up on the right side of the formation, by himself. Rodgers gave him a hand signal. Adams confused the signal for another signal and interpreted what he saw as Rodgers telling him to run the slant.
The signal Rodgers actually gave him was for Adams to take one step and stop so when Adams made his initial cut, the ball flew right behind him and was incomplete with Rodgers going irate.
“When you see that finger come out, you know it’s problems,” Adams admitted. “I had to deal with it before I even got to the huddle.”
Adams took that situation as one of his defining welcome to the NFL moments that breaks or defines an NFL player.
Adams was talking with Rodgers about the issue with the signals. Both singals look similar but one was used for a two-man receiver concept, the signal Adams interpreted, and the other signal, the one Adams missed, is used for a one-man concept or the concept Adams was in.
Adams stated that Rodgers told him he needed to learn how to do the math quickly and how details like that are the difference between a completion and an incomplete at the NFL level.
From that moment on, Adams understood that winning in the NFL is all about what is happening between the ears, and Adams stated that he dove into the details of football the following week, and it changed his career trajectory.
“He taught me what details are about.” As Adams likes to put it, “The man changed my life. Because he got me dialed into knowing just how important small things are.”
And now Adams is bringing that thought process and work ethic to the Rams and the Sean McVay offense, an offense built on the details.
