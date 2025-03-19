NFL Draft: 3 Cornerbacks the Rams Could Target
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to add on to their already young roster in next month's draft with needs on both sides of the ball. However, the biggest difference from last year is that Los Angeles is now under a microscope as they look to enter themselves into Super Bowl contention as soon as this upcoming season.
General manager Les Snead wasn't super active in free agency outside of his big key signing of veteran wide receiver and former All-Pro Davante Adams. This is a sign he will once again lean into the draft process to find his new role players and immediate contributors.
With that said, the Rams have some key needs at cornerback this offseason. Entering the year with Cobie Durant and Darius Williams would be less than ideal, which is why whether in a trade back or at No. 26 overall, a corner could be in play with the team's first pick.
Let's look at three cornerbacks the Rams could target in the NFL Draft.
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina Pirates
Not often do you see East Carolina touting top cornerback prospects but they have blessed the draft community and the league with a talented player, health permitting. Revel offers prototypical size, length and press-man prowess that will land some keen eyes on him during the offseason. Unfortunately, three games into last season, the former All-AAC defender tore his ACL and ended his season.
Revel's injury may cause him to slide out of the first round but when healthy, he is arguably one of the better pure cornerbacks in this year's draft. If drafted by the Rams, he would give them a high upside player with a play style similar to Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Here is another prototypical cornerback with size, length and best of all, technique in both man coverage and zone shells. Before a hip injury ended his season, Morrison was on track to be a potential Top 15 selection in this year's draft. While he may not be a dynamic athlete, he is a player that could thrive in Chris Shula's defense.
Morrison plays with good eye discipline, effort in run support, and he would give the Rams a terrific ball hawk on the perimeter. This is a player with a knack for getting to the catch point and playing aggressively at it, something this defense currently lacks at the moment.
Trey Amos, Ole Miss Rebels
In a trade back possibility, Amos fits the bill for what the Rams need at cornerback. He is not an explosive or rangy player but this is a guy that can give teams issues with timing and consistency due to his press skills, size, length, and how disruptive he has shown to be at the catch point.
Amos has quality movement skills within his hips that allow solid transitions in coverage and stickiness in man coverage to lock in at the hip pocket of the receiver. Don't expect Amos to be a true No. 1 cornerback but he does offer enough to be an effective defender in the secondary early in his career.
