NFL Draft Allows Rams to Address Middling Pass Defense
The Los Angeles Rams finished this past season in the league's bottom half in passing yards allowed. The Rams' defense allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns in the league and 15th-most interceptions. They also allowed the 12th-most first downs through the air this past season.
Last offseason, the Rams secured one of the best draft hauls of any team in the National Football League. Their draft class was led by edge rusher Jared Verse, who earned the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award for his productive season.
The Rams found multiple starters in last season's draft and hope to do the same in this year's draft. Assuming most of their players stayed healthy, securing another productive draft class would all but ensure another trip to the playoffs. It could also ensure a Super Bowl appearance.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft with projections for every NFL team. Decker believes the Rams will again use the draft to bolster their defense, this time by selecting cornerback Trey Amos from Ole Miss.
"A smooth, confident defender with natural instincts and patience, Trey Amos consistently positions himself well and makes decisive breaks on the ball. His above-average ball skills allow him to play with control and discipline, minimizing penalties. With a 4.43-second 40 time, he has the speed to match up against most receivers and brings physicality in run support," Decker said.
Los Angeles' defense led the way this past season. However, it was clear the unit had deficiencies that needed to be addressed. The Rams' front office is determined to fix as many deficiencies as possible. They got better in free agency and can now do it via the draft.
The Rams have had a solid offseason that solidifies them as one of the top teams in the league. However, there is a difference between a very good and a great team. That is the hurdle the Rams are trying to get over, as they try to get Matthew Stafford another ring before he retires.
With the moves they have made this offseason, Los Angeles appears to be on the right track. A solid draft haul would put the Rams in a great position to start the season.
