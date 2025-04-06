Trade Offers the Rams Should Consider This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams have made it a point to improve their teams on both sides of the ball this offseason. After making arguably the best signing of any team in the National Football League this summer, the Rams look to continue building out the roster through the NFL Draft.
The Rams have been aggressive in their attempts to improve their team, and this trend will likely continue. Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News listed a few trades the Rams should consider this offseason as they continue to assemble a championship-caliber team before next season.
Bailey believes the Rams should try to improve their secondary by trading for a talented but oft-injured defensive back.
"The Green Bay Packers are all but certainly trading the two-time Pro Bowler. He's missed 24 games over the last two years due to injury, and the Packers have pieces in place where they can comfortably move on. For a Day Three pick, Alexander would be more than worth the trade, should he stay healthy," Bailey said.
Bailey believes the Rams should also consider adding defensive line by men. Trey Hendrickson.
"Closing out with the biggest and most obvious name. Hendrickson has had a very public battle with the Bengals' front office over the last year. From requesting a trade, to going on The Pat McAfee Show and airing dirty laundry, the reigning sack king just wants paid what the market calls for him to be paid. If the Bengals really aren't going to budge, trading him is the only other option. The Rams need a difference-maker off the edge, and if anyone is willing to part ways with picks in exchange for proven talent, it's Les Snead," Bailey said.
Bailey noted that the Rams could try to swing a trade for a trade for tight end Michael Mayer, who was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft a few offseasons ago.
"The [Las Vegas] Raiders struck gold with Brock Bowers, which makes Mayer expendable. Mayer could have new elements of his game unlocked in a Sean McVay offense, but would also be a great addition as a blocker for Kyren Williams," Bailey said.
The Rams continue to search was to improve, but their best chance to do so for the rest of the offseason may be the draft.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.