Analyst Makes Case For Rams Making Top FA Signing
There is no question that the Los Angeles Rams, once they started the offseason, had many questions surrounding their team. But to the surprise of many, they have answered all of those questions so far this offseason with the free agency signings they have made.
The Rams did not even know if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to be under center next season. But they did not panic; they let the noise from the outside remain just noise, and at the end of the day, they worked out a deal to bring him back.
The front office knew that they were going to lose veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp after last season. It was a hard pill to swallow for everyone involved, but like they have shown before, the Rams had a plan.
Then another veteran receiver became available in Davante Adams when he was released by the New York Jets. Everyone had a chance to go after Adams, and not everyone had the Rams in the mix for him.
But the Rams just stayed nice and quiet and then pulled the trigger and signed Adams to a two-year deal. The Rams now have one of the best duos, if not the best one, in the National Football League.
Sports Illustrated staff writer Gilberto Manzano had the Rams signing of Adams as the most impactful move.
"The Los Angeles Rams reverting to their old ways of betting big on outside veterans says plenty about what they think Davante Adams has left to offer heading into his age-33 season," said Manzano.
"Adams could be the missing piece to help a young core in Los Angeles take the next steps in what could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Rams. Adams’s skill set as a perimeter threat—he’s still one of the best at grabbing contested passes—will likely allow coach Sean McVay to move Puka Nacua all over the field, causing major headaches for opposing defenses."
"McVay and GM Les Snead made the difficult decision of swapping Cooper Kupp for Adams, but the former has dealt with injuries the past few seasons while the latter had a hot December with the New York Jets for a fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards."
