Rams’ Pair of Young Stars Continue to Impress
I sang all the praises for the Los Angeles Rams and their young stars, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse, in an article talking about some of the biggest stars on the cheapest deals. This star duo continues to find themselves on lists that praise their youth and how great they're playing.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in an article, he released his 25 under 25 list, detailing the best 25 players under 25 years old. Nacua and Verse find themselves on this list, with the Rams being one of the few teams to have two players make the list.
"What the hulking Florida State product lacked in rookie-year sacks (4.5), he made up for with snap-to-snap strength and pocket-pushing, helping headline the Rams' energized front with 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits, plus a physical postseason. His quarterback takedown marks could skyrocket in Year 2", said Benjamin.
Verse's production went up exponentially in the playoffs, showing that he's built for the big moments and isn't afraid to back up all the talk he does. He's looking to lead this team to dominance and be their anchor on defense. He was ranked 20th on the list and turns 25 next season, so I expect his placement to be even higher next season.
"He's not the biggest or the fastest wideout, but he sure is one of the most reliable. Knee issues kept him out of six contests in 2024, but the former fifth-round flyer remained Matthew Stafford's favorite target when on the field. Nacua's superpower isn't just production (184 catches in two years); it's the rugged physicality he brings with it".
Nacua is paired with Davante Adams, and if they both remain healthy, they'll take the Rams offense into the stratosphere and make them one of the most feared offenses across the NFL. Nacua's looking to make a big jump in his placement next offseason, just being left out of the top ten at 13th in Benjamin's list.
What makes this duo so special for the Rams is that they're on both sides of the ball, which means, at minimum, the Rams will have two stars working on both sides as long as they keep them on the team. This tandem will hopefully help them reach the Super Bowl in 2025 and keep the Rams competitive for many years afterward.
