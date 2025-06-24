Rams Have Two of the Biggest Stars on Cheap Deals
The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the fiercest competitors in the NFC next season, as their roster is built for success and they're ready to make another deep playoff run. It's one of the last chances the Rams have with their core players to win a Super Bowl before it becomes unfeasible for their team to do so.
While Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams signed two-year contracts that keep them on the team even after next season, 2025 is their best chance, given the unpredictability of Stafford's potential regression and the impact of his age on his performance.
Even if the Rams can't overcome the plenty of obstacles in their way in 2025 and can't bring another championship to the city of Los Angeles, it helps knowing that they have a timeline for success even after Stafford has retired.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his article, he set out to create an "All-Bargain" team, compiling the most talented players on cheap deals. For the Rams, two of their stars were listed, with Puka Nacua and Jared Verse representing the team.
"Nacua was a Day 3 flyer by the Rams in the 2023 draft, arriving in the fifth round. Accordingly, his rookie deal is ridiculously affordable considering the workload he's earned in Los Angeles. Injuries limited the rugged BYU product to 11 games in Year 2, but he's been an absolute target machine for Matthew Stafford when on the field, racking up 184 catches and nearly 2,500 yards in his first two NFL seasons", said Benjamin.
Nacua's production is beyond where he was drafted, and he's one of the reasons why the Rams' passing offense will be so electric in 2025. As long as he can stay healthy, he'll continue to be a dominant force for the Rams and will make whoever the signal caller is in the future's job easier.
"The Florida State product's 2024 sack total wasn't gaudy (4.5), but his presence was always felt on the Rams' youthful front, hence his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. That already makes him a steal on a rookie deal, and odds are, with another offseason in the books, suiting up next to fellow youngsters Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Kobie Turner, Verse will easily increase his own sack total in Year 2".
While no player could replicate the dominance of Aaron Donald, the similarities in their personality and play on the field are striking, and if he continues to play at the pace he's playing at and continues to be healthy, he can follow up in Donald's footsteps.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Rams content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.