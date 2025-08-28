Ram Digest

Former Rams Assistant Adds Star Defender in NFC Title Pursuit

The Los Angeles Rams will see a new look Green Bay Packers if their paths cross during the postseason

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be one of several teams in the running for the NFC title as every contender in the conference has loaded up on talent to take the crown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

During Sean McVay's tenure as Rams head coach, he's had considerable success against his former assistants, even defeating Kevin O'Connell in the playoffs last season and Zac Taylor in Super Bowl LVI.

The one assistant he has yet to have consistent success against in Matt LaFleur. LaFleur is 5-0 against McVay and his only former assistant to have beaten him in the postseason. LaFleur did have Aaron Rodgers but it was his modification of McVay's scheme and implementation that helped Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs.

Now LaFleur and the Packers are taking a swing for the fences after trading for disgruntled Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons, subsequently making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Packers sent two first-round picks and Kenny Clark to Dallas to complete the deal.

How Does This Affect The Rams?

The Green Bay Packers

As mentioned, LaFleur has had McVay's number, winning against the Rams last season. Now there's various factors that have played into all of LaFleur's wins that don't exist anymore, such as Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams being a Packer, the Rams having an inexperienced defense or the Rams starting Brett Rypien.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the first quarter of their preseason game Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-7. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having Parsons on the Packers immediately puts them in position to reclaim the NFC North, especially if Jordan Love takes that big step in year three as a starter. While the Rams do avoid the Packers this season, these two squads will play each other a lot during the regular season, and we have never seen a McVay-led Rams team win a playoff game on the road in the snow/sub-zero temperatures. Taking a trip to Green Bay in the playoffs is not ideal.

The good news is that if they were to go this year, they have a quarterback who is used to playing at Lambeau Field as an opponent. Winning homefield advantage is a necessity.

Jared Verse

Somewhere, Jared Verse has to be thinking to himself that in two years, he will sit where Parsons currently stands as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The good news is that if he continues at his current pace, the Rams will pay him without any problems instead of dragging out the whole ordeal like the Cowboys did with Parsons.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

How do I know this? Because the Rams have an owner who isn't afraid to sign checks considering the team made Aaron Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback only a few years ago.

However, every defensive lineman's value just went through the roof so when we have to have a conversation about Kobie Turner and Byron Young next season, it's going to get uncomfortable, especially if the Rams extend Puka Nacua next season, something they're bound to do.

