Jared Verse Shines in Rams Dress Rehearsal Practice
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams resumed practice on Thursday after going through a jog-through on Wednesday. Here's what I saw.
Also the Rams wore their game jerseys during practice.
NOTE: Whoever was on AUX played a perfect blend of rap, hip-hop, and rock. Had everyone feeling the noise. The DJ is another winner of the day. Best performance of the season.
Jared Verse
Jared Verse was a nightmare on Thursday. He's usually very effective but regardless of what he was asked to do, Verse was flying to the quarterback, being a perpetual force in the backfield. Chris Shula has been in his bag throughout training camp and preseason but once the regular season begins, Shula is going to have his players humming because not only is Verse playing at a high level, so are his teammates.
Byron Young stated Shula was creating better matchups for his players based on their individual skills, Verse said the defensive line has worked to rush together, a statement backed by the entire line. We haven't hit it yet, but I'm seeing the foundation of those two ideals collide and goodness, opposing offenses beware.
The Offense
I wish I could say the offense was also humming but that wasn't close to being the case. Multiple false starts, sloppy operation, poor timing, and fundamental errors. Now don't worry, this was a one off and I can say that because this hasn't happened to this extent before and the extent wasn't press the panic button level of bad.
Here's my take. These guys are tired and they want to play a real football game. They have three days off before coming back on Monday. Let's wait and see if these problems continue to plague them. These guys are the consummate professionals but they're human.
There are several bright spots. The team decided to ramp up situational football, and the offense was excellent under increased pressure. Matthew Stafford looked as good as always, ball was coming out hot, and this should excite; he launched the no-look pass for a completion. He's ready to win.
Other Observations
Xavier Smith and Terrance Ferguson were making contested catch after contested catch. The ball would not move in their hands. Ferguson was running full speed and making moves. His success will not depend on ability because he has it; it will depend on usage.
Jaylen McCollough and Kam Kinchens were causing all types of havoc, putting themselves in position to blow up whatever the Rams through at them. Josh Wallace came flying downfield to put pressure on Stafford. Nate Landman intercepted a poor pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and while Verse won the day, Kobie Turner was a monster on the inside.
Blake Corum looked as shifty as he's ever been. I spoke to him after practice on Thursday and he stated the game is slowing down for him.
The last point I want to end on is this. Tyler Davis is going to make so much money in his NFL career if he displays what he's been doing at practice in game situations.
Everyone was a full participant except Alaric Jackson. Jackson is set to resume practice on Monday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE