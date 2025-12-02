How Rams Previous Failures Have Prepared Them For This Moment

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The last few seasons for the Los Angeles Rams have geared them up for this moment. The final stretch of the season and with every game meaning that much more, it's the lessons from the past that will guide them forward.

The Rams and head coach Sean McVay suffered a surprising loss to the Carolina Panthers over the weekend. On Monday, McVay spoke about his team and considering that they now sit in a place not seen since their championship season of 2021, one has to wonder if they're finally built for the moment.

Thus, I asked McVay about the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In both years, the Rams had slow starts that they had to fight and overcome. In 2023, the Rams secured a Wild Card slot with one game remaining and in 2024, the Rams won the NFC West.

McVay spoke on the years and how undergoing them has built a toughness in his squad.

“I think previous experience when you can draw on it and understand that, hey, every single year, each game and each day is a new day," stated McVay. "When you have previous experiences to draw on that give you resilience, they allow you to be able to understand that you're not going to let people write the narrative for you."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"You're going to move forward, control the things that we can control, have great focus, concentration and urgency. I absolutely think there’s been resilience and a mental toughness that has been developed from the guys that have gone through that because your previous experiences shape you if you allow them to. We're always trying to learn and grow. I think in a lot of instances there was a ton of growth and a ton of learning and for the right reasons throughout those adversities that we had to overcome from the way that those seasons started.”

This has been a continuing sentiment by McVay, who continues to preach how taking prior experiences and molding them into a solid product throughout the season has been a driving force for the team.

The Strides Taken Since Training Camp

A few weeks ago, McVay spoke on the growth he's seen from the team since training camp, expressing his pleasure at how close the team has come, now that they're being put through the adversity of winning in the NFL.

“I think the connection," stated McVay. "I think the biggest thing I would say is guys are understanding now that practice, performance and preparation can equal game reality. They know how important it is to be able to say, ‘You're doing one of two things every single snap. You're continuing momentum or you're giving yourself an opportunity to snatch it back.’ I think this group epitomizes a lot of the stuff that we want to be about, the work, the enjoyment for each other's successes, the appropriate mindset and the energy."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I think in a lot of instances we have a lot of guys that are checking the boxes for the same thing I was just saying about Aaron. There are different ways that we can win the football game. I think that's a big thing. Then when we put it together, we're capable of being pretty special. But understanding how different games need to be played, I think that's a tremendous credit to the way that [Quarterback] Matthew's [Stafford] played and taking care of the football."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"We've been opportunistic defensively. We've tightened up in the right spots. I think guys are learning and understanding how to be able to play off one another but most importantly, pick each other up when needed and stay connected through the challenging moments that are inevitable in this season and this journey that we're on.”

