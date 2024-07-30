Former Matthew Stafford Teammate Challenges Rams QB 'I'm Going to Catch a Pick'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will enter his fourth season in Southern California. Individually speaking, his career in L.A. has had many ups and downs, but the good certainly outweighs the bad.
Stafford, coming off a tremendous 2023 season, is poised for an even better 2024 season. The most important aspect of this new season is it will presumably be a healthy one. With Stafford in top form, the Rams could be set for a promising position in the playoff picture.
Priority No.1 will be to win the division; in the meantime, it will be to cement their place in the NFC. The NFC may not be a gauntlet from top to bottom, but it is filled with top-heavy teams like the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams will again play the Eagles in 2024, again at Sofi Stadium, but this time later in the year, in Week 12. The Rams will look to come out on top, and while the Eagles will look to do the same, former teammate of Stafford in his time with the Detroit Lions, All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay will look for something a little extra.
In a recent interview with media personality Kay Adams, Slay admitted he is looking to pick off his former teammate when they meet again.
"If you attack me TOO MUCH, I'm going to catch a pick."
Slay and Stafford were teammates for seven seasons from 2013-19. The six-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft.
The 33-year-old is daring Stafford to throw to him, but the veteran quarterback will likely look to make the right play and lead his team to victory in front of their home crowd.
These two Pro Bowlers are great friends; however, when Nov. 24 rolls around, they'll look to rip each other apart.
