Rams Division Rival's Big Offseason Move Predicted to Fail
The Los Angeles Rams have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the league. While some may have the Rams could have had a better draft, others would agree their draft haul was a solid one. Still, the Rams will have a target on their back this season, especially within the division.
Los Angeles narrowly won the NFC West last season and their NFC South foes are hungry to take the title away from them. However, Kevin Patra of NFL.com believes one of the Rams' division rivals may have taken a step back.
"What a difference a year makes. Darnold was reborn under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, finally looking like the passer many envisioned when he entered the NFL way back in 2018. Better late than never," Patra said.
"The Seahawks' previous experience with a New York Jets washout worked so well that they're diving back into that deep well. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak spent the 2023 season with Darnold in San Francisco. The relationship and some scheme familiarities for the QB should be beneficial."
While Sam Darnold had a productive season last season, Patra is not confident it will happen again this season. The veteran quarterback will face a much stiffer challenge this upcoming season under a different coaching staff than he enjoyed the best season of his career, much to the Rams' delight.
"Despite those positives, I'm not going to project Darnold to double down on a career year. He's going from a near-ideal offense to one with question marks at receiver and interior O-line. That doesn't mean I think he's going to crater, either," Patra said.
"Last year, Darnold displayed an ability to make the right read and showed fearlessness zipping the ball into traffic. All those glowing pre-draft reports finally looked accurate. Then came the disastrous final two games, when it looked like his ghosts of yore returned. The reality is that he's probably somewhere in the middle -- and his new contract suggested as much.
"The biggest question in Seattle is whether the interior offensive line, led by first-round pick Grey Zabel, can protect Darnold enough for him to thrive. If so, the match with Kubiak should be a good one. If they struggle, we're likely to see that Week 18 Darnold, with a lot of high passes, while he gets crushed by defenders."
