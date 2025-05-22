Grading the Los Angeles Rams' Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Rams lost to a more talented Philadelphia Eagles team in the playoffs last season. To make matters worse, the Rams almost beat the Eagles, even though the Eagles had the better roster. That loss sparked a flurry of offseason moves by Les Snead and the Rams.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network recently graded every team's moves this offseason, including the Rams'. Austin gave the Rams a B+ grade for an offseason filled with quality moves that have given Los Angeles one of the best rosters in the league.
"Matthew Stafford’s future with the Los Angeles Rams was up in the air heading into the offseason. Rumors swirled, but the team ultimately retained its veteran quarterback. His extension sends a win-now message to their roster and to the rest of the league. They backed up that messaging by bringing in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, a move that gives this offense more upside than it showed a season ago," Austin said.
"Adding Poona Ford wasn’t a flashy move, but his presence should help improve a defense that ranked 23rd in rush defense success rate in 2024. Despite losing Michael Hoecht, the Rams still have a formidable defensive front, led by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young."
Austin noted that while the Rams' moves in free agency were impressive, their draft haul left much to be desired. Not having a first-round draft pick played into that. Although it does not help them until next offseason, the additional first-round pick must be considered when grading this year's haul.
"Los Angeles’ 2025 draft class wasn’t overly impressive, but tight end Terrance Ferguson is an interesting prospect. Sean McVay loves to get his tight ends involved, and Ferguson is an elite athlete with exciting potential in their scheme. Chris Paul Jr. has the upside of a starting linebacker at some point early in his career," Austin said.
"The Rams didn’t do much to address the cornerback position, though, outside of retaining Ahkello Witherspoon. That’s a bit concerning for a unit that struggled with inconsistency against the pass for much of last season."
Will the Rams meet expectations? We will find out very soon.
