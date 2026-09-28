The History Behind a 75-Year-Old NFL Passing Record That Still Stands

Norm Van Brocklin drops back, corks his arm behind his ear and whizzes a pass to Hall of Fame receiver Elroy Hirsch. It’s the third quarter of the Rams’ 1951 season opener against the New York Yanks. The football fires out of Van Brocklin’s hand toward the right side of the field and barely lands in Hirsch’s grasp at the 15-yard line before a Yanks defender can cut in front of the pass. As Hirsch turns upfield and runs in for a score, with the wobbly running style that earned him the nickname “Crazy Legs,” camera flashes go off from photographers standing in the end zone, capturing footage of an evening that would go down in history but largely be lost to newspaper archives and old film tapes.

For the quarterback with sharp blue eyes and an arm as explosive as his temper, that score marked one of the five touchdowns and 26 of the 554 yards he threw for on Friday, Sept. 28, 1951, a single-game NFL passing record that stands to this day. As of Monday, his record has stood for 75 years.

“It’s pretty amazing that [it’s] stood for [over] 70 years,” Van Brocklin’s daughter, Karen Vanderyt, said earlier this month.

It’s perhaps more amazing that Van Brocklin even had the chance to set the record in the first place.

Born in South Dakota in 1926, Van Brocklin was the eighth child in a family of nine kids. The Van Brocklins relocated to Walnut Creek, Calif., after a property they claimed went up in the dust in the dust bowl, initially living in an open tent with a wood-burning stove when they arrived out West.

In the Bay Area, Van Brocklin became a multisport athlete at Acalanes High School before leaving to serve in the Navy during World War II, missing his senior year of high school in the process.

After the service, Van Brocklin walked on to the Oregon football team. During his sophomore and junior seasons, he unleashed his passing abilities, catching the attention of the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round (pick No. 37) in 1949, teaming him with another Hall of Fame quarterback, Bob Waterfield.

Van Brocklin’s arrival didn’t prompt a Brett Favre–Aaron Rodgers or Steve Young–Joe Montana type of rivalry, however. Though unthinkable in the modern NFL, it was common practice in the league’s early days for quarterbacks to alternate taking offensive snaps. Rams coach Joe Stydahar typically used Waterfield, who also played safety and kicker, in the first and third quarters and swapped Van Brocklin in during the second and fourth quarters.

Vanderyt recalls that the duo got along well, including when they ran into each other shortly before they both died in 1983.

“[They] sat down and had a beer and talked about old times,” Vanderyt said of their meeting. “Of course they went over how much the media made it such a big deal, all this controversy with playing time and such.”

Indeed, Van Brocklin and Waterfield were a stellar pair. They ran an offense ahead of its time, using running backs in the passing game and three-receiver sets to overwhelm opponents. Each quarterback had their own style. Waterfield was known for his quiet demeanor; Van Brocklin, not so much.

“He’d get down your throat screaming if you messed up,” former Rams linebacker Don Paul told SI in 1995.

Hirsch added at the time, “If you dropped a pass, you wouldn’t see the ball for another quarter.”

Norm Van Brocklin starred for the Rams from 1949-57. | John G. Zimmerman /Sports Illustrated.

In 1950, the prolific duo and the team’s “Bull Elephant Backfield”—Dick Hoerner, Paul “Tank” Younger and “Deacon” Dan Towler—piled up 38.8 points per game, another record that stands to this day. (The Yanks ranked second in the league, averaging 30.5 points per game. The 2013 Broncos, who set a record for total points, averaged 37.9.) The Rams went 9–3 and advanced to the championship game, where they lost to the Browns, who joined the NFL that season from the All-America Football Conference.

That record-setting 1950 season led into Van Brocklin’s historic 1951 season opener. Waterfield was dealing with what newspapers at the time deemed a “lame leg,” so the “Dutchman” had a rare opportunity to shine as an individual.

Donning the No. 25 jersey in the Rams’ classic long-sleeved uniforms and a helmet painted with the team’s iconic horns—the Rams were the first team to wear helmets with a painted logo on them—Van Brocklin took the field in front of a crowd of 30,310 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that Friday.

The day began modestly, with the Rams missing a field goal attempt on their first drive—their primary kicker, Waterfield, was out of the game, after all. In the end, they scored eight touchdowns as Van Brocklin completed 27-of-41 passes (65.8%) for 554 yards, five touchdowns and two picks. Three of his receivers—Verda “Vitamin” Smith and Hall of Famers Hirsch and Tom Fears—recorded over 100 receiving yards in the 54–14 win. The Rams’ receivers did not run precise route patterns at the time, according to the book The 1951 Los Angeles Rams: Profiles of the NFL’s First West Coast Champions. Rather, they had a designated spot to get to in time, but largely had the freedom to choose how they ran there. They excelled in this approach, and Van Brocklin did equally well distributing the ball. Hirsch caught four of Van Brocklin’s five touchdown passes—three of which were 25 yards or longer—and Smith went for over 100 yards on just two catches.

“It’s the finest exhibition of passing I’ve ever seen,” Yanks coach Jimmy Phelan told the Los Angeles Times. “Van Brocklin was hitting them in the eye practically every time he threw the ball.”

The game embodied what Van Brocklin did best: dice up a defense and throw the ball downfield.

Late Yanks player George Taliaferro, who was a Pro Bowler playing on both sides of the ball for New York, told the New York Times in 2011, “We didn’t rush him at all. We didn’t have that kind of a defense, so he could sit in the pocket and let it go. He didn’t have to scramble. Once he got back in the pocket, they were talented enough to divert us around the pocket. He took the ball from center, put it up beside his right ear and when he saw that the receiver had the defender beaten, he could let it go. It wasn’t that he threw a five-yard pass and then the runner ran 95 yards. He was throwing it 50 and 60 yards.”

“I guess the guys on defense might have been angry, but the guys on offense were simply saying, ‘Can you believe that?’” Taliaferro also told the New York Times.

Van Brocklin offered a humbler view of his performance. “Everything I threw seemed to be caught and run for a long gain,” he said at the time, according to Profootballresearchers.com .

The Yanks, meanwhile, punted a then record 14 times. Their primary quarterback the year before, George Ratterman, led the league with 22 touchdown passes (and 24 interceptions) in 1950, but missed the early part of the 1951 season while playing in the CFL. The Yanks used three passers—John Rauch, Bob Celeri and Bev Wallace—who combined to complete 10-of-35 passes for 63 yards. Their two touchdowns came on defense and special teams after they’d fallen behind 34–0. (The full box score is here .)

The game proved symbolic of the direction both squads were headed. The Yanks went 1-9-2 in 1951 and disbanded before the start of the next season. They existed for only three seasons, including one season as the New York Bulldogs in 1949. The Rams finished the season 8–4 and advanced to their third consecutive championship game, where they avenged their 1950 loss to the Browns.

Despite his record day, Van Brocklin started only one more game the rest of the season. He still finished fourth in the league in passing yards, with over a quarter of his 1,725 yards coming from that opening performance. He came up clutch in the championship game as well, throwing a 73-yard go-ahead touchdown to Fears to beat Cleveland, 24–17.

Pretty amazing that there are pre-Super Bowl era highlights are on YouTube.



Here is the game winning 73-yard touchdown pass from Norm Van Brocklin to Tom Fears in the 1951 NFL Championship.



The Rams beat the Browns 24-17. pic.twitter.com/gaFgB4K4US — Daniel Leu (@Leuzer6) May 10, 2026

“He was aware that it was a record, but that was not something he bragged [about],” Vanderyt recalled of her father. “He was not a bragger, so he didn’t say much about it.

“I don’t think they were so record-conscious as they are today,” she said.

Based on the trajectory of the passing game throughout the NFL’s history, it’s a marvel that Van Brocklin’s record still stands. Van Brocklin was excellent—a Hall of Famer, two-time champion, MVP and quarterback on the official 1950s all-decade team—but he also played before the NFL created many rules to open up offenses and the passing game. As such, 95 quarterbacks have thrown for more yards in their careers than Van Brocklin’s 23,611. (Van Brocklin notably played before 14-, 16- or 17-game seasons.) Up to five more current starting quarterbacks could potentially pass him this season. Van Brocklin himself never threw for more than 328 yards in a single game before or after his 554-yard outing. Yet no one else has managed to throw for as many yards in a single game as he did 75 years ago.

Before Van Brocklin completed the NFL’s first 500-yard passing game, Sammy Baugh threw for 300 yards in the 1930s, Sid Luckman became the first to throw for 400 yards in the 1940s. Someone was bound to throw for 600 yards in the 1960s, right? Or at least in the past 75 years? Wrong.

Today’s signal-callers have personal coaches, virtual reality systems, GoPros, personal chefs, immortal chambers and plenty of other technologies to allow them to play the game at an optimal level.

Van Brocklin, meanwhile, still spent offseasons working other jobs to help make ends meet. Vanderyt recalls that after earning his Master’s—which included writing his thesis on football injuries—he worked for a piping company and a car dealership. He played before the NFL Players Association was formed, when players still had to provide their own pads and equipment during the preseason. He served as a spokesperson for players and went before the U.S. Congress when they were petitioning just for the right to arbitrate with the league.

While Van Brocklin had the advantage of playing a floundering Yanks team, the last team to disband, he also played in a much tougher era of football for the passing game. As Johnny Unitas, who played from 1955 to ’71, once described it to the Free Lance-Star in the 1990s, “[Defensive backs] used to be able to come up and knock you down at the line of scrimmage. If you tried to get back up, they’d knock you down again, then sit on you and dare you to get up.”

Several players have come close to his elusive record. Twenty-six other quarterbacks have thrown for more than 500 yards in a game, yet they’ve all run short of time before they could reach Van Brocklin’s mark. More than half of those games, 17, have taken place since the year 2010.

Every 500-yard passing game in NFL history:

Norm Van Brocklin: 554 yards (Sept. 28, 1951: Rams 54, Yanks 14)

Matt Schaub: 527 yards (Nov. 18, 2012: Texans 43, Jaguars 37, OT)

Warren Moon: 527 yards (Dec. 16, 1990: Oilers 27, Chiefs 10)

Joe Burrow: 525 yards (Dec. 26, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 21)

Ben Roethlisberger: 522 yards (Oct. 26, 2014: Steelers 51, Colts 34)

Boomer Esiason: 522 yards (Nov. 10, 1996: Cardinals 37, Washington 34)

Dan Marino: 521 yards (Oct. 23, 1988: Jets 44, Dolphins 30)*

Matthew Stafford: 520 yards (Jan 1, 2012: Packers 45, Lions 41)*

Jared Goff: 517 yards (Sept. 29, 2019: Buccaneers 55, Rams 40)*

Tom Brady: 517 yards (Sept. 12, 2011: Patriots 38, Dolphins 24)

Derek Carr: 513 yards (Oct. 30, 2016: Raiders 30, Buccaneers 24, OT)

Phil Simms: 513 yards (Oct. 13, 1985: Bengals 35, Giants 30)*

Eli Manning: 510 yards (Sept. 16, 2012: Giants 41, Buccaneers 34)

Drew Brees: 510 yards (Nov. 19, 2006: Bengals 31, Saints 16)*

Kirk Cousins: 509 yards (Oct. 3, 2024: Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30)

Vince Ferragamo: 509 yards (Dec. 26, 1982: Bears 34, Rams 26)*

Ben Roethlisberger: 506 yards (Dec. 10, 2017: Steelers 39, Ravens 38)

Tony Romo: 506 yards (Oct. 6, 2013: Broncos 51, Cowboys 48)*

Tom Brady: 505 yards (Feb. 4, 2018: Eagles 41, Patriots 33)*^

Drew Brees: 505 yards (Nov. 1, 2015: Saints 52, Giants 49)

Y.A. Tittle: 505 yards (Oct. 28, 1962: Giants 49, Washington 34)

Elvis Grbac: 504 yards (Nov. 5, 2000: Raiders 49, Chiefs 31)*

Matt Ryan: 503 yards (Oct. 2, 2016: Falcons 48, Panthers 33)

Philip Rivers: 503 yards (Oct. 18, 2015: Packers 27, Chargers 20)*

Ben Roethlisberger: 503 yards (Dec. 20, 2009: Steelers 37, Packers 36)

Dak Prescott: 502 yards (Oct. 4, 2020: Browns 49, Cowboys 38)*

Ben Roethlisberger 501 yards (Jan. 10, 2021: Browns 48, Steelers 37)*^

*Indicates the quarterback lost the game

^Indicates a playoff game

&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;Which QB Will Break Norm Van Brocklin’s Record? &amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt; ➡️&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Patrick Mahomes&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Matthew Stafford&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Josh Allen&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Lamar Jackson&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Joe Burrow&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Dak Prescott&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;A quarterback not in the NFL yet&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;

One player Vanderyt remembers approaching her father’s record was Joe Montana, who never threw for 500 yards in a game—his career-high was 476 yards against the Falcons in 1990—but Vanderyt wrote to him after he once got close. (She does not recall the exact game.)

“I wrote just a quick little note [to Montana], and I figured it’d just get torn up or not even read, and [I] told him, ‘Of all the quarterbacks to have beaten my dad’s record, I know my father would have been proud it would have been you,’” Vanderyt said.

“He actually wrote me back a personal note. It wasn’t typed. It wasn’t an email. He actually sent me a card that has his image on the front of it and told him how much it meant to him and that he always revered my dad.”

No quarterback, however, has come closer to the record than Warren Moon, who threw for 527 yards against the Chiefs in 1990. The Chiefs boasted one of the best secondaries in the NFL at the time, yet Moon tore them up. He had the opportunity to break the record, but a 33-yard pass to Haywood Jeffries was called back in a pre–Dez Bryant “what is a catch” debacle. He also could have tried for the record when the Oilers got the ball back with a little over two minutes remaining, but they opted to run out the clock instead.



“I think we could’ve got the yardage if we wanted to,” Moon said at the time, per the Kansas City Star . “At that stage, the Chiefs were blitzing and playing a lot more man coverage and trying to get the ball back, and the passes would have been there.”

“Records are not that important to me,” Moon also said, per the Associated Press.

Thanks to that called back pass and the Oilers’ decision to run out the clock, Van Brocklin’s record lives on.

Vanderyt says “Records are to be broken,” and that her father’s record will be among those broken someday, too.

“I guess I don’t have expectations,” she says. “I would be proud of someone if they did. But I guess selfishly, I could also say it’s pretty amazing that it’s stood for over 70 years. I can’t imagine that it won’t be broken at some point in time.”

For now, and for the foreseeable future, the record belongs to Van Brocklin until a quarterback breaks it, maybe this coming Sunday, or not for several more decades. Until then, one unlikely outing in the third year of Van Brocklin’s career has turned into one of the most unexpected longstanding records in the game. With each passing year, the legacy of the “Dutchman” comes alive once more, emerging from his bust on the walls in Canton and dusty film tapes and to conjure memories of him fearlessly zipping the ball downfield and achieving feats over 75 years ahead of his time.