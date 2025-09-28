Rams Receive Huge Injury News Before Taking on Indianapolis Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will have Davante Adams on the field when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in week four play, according to a recent report by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
"Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring) only practiced late in the week, but sources say he’s set to play today," wrote Rapoport. "He’s listed as questionable."
Adams was believed to be in position to play on Friday but this all but confirms he will participate. Sean McVay spoke about how many snaps Adams will play if he was good to go.
“I don't know about that," stated McVay. "You might monitor some things, but if I told him that, I think he would say, ‘Nah, I’m not doing that.’ He’s in good spirits. He's been engaged in the walkthroughs. He's doing everything that he can to be physically and mentally ready to go and that's why he's a total stud. I’m excited about that."
"We’ll see how the game goes. Ultimately, we have be able to do what we think is best for Davante and for our team. Those things go hand in hand for us. If that changes any of the snap count, that's not something that we're expecting but we'll see.”
The Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers four days after they finish their game with the Colts. The Rams are also set to travel to Baltimore and London in the following weeks.
Adams on His Hamstring
Adams took to the podium on Friday to address his injury and answer questions from reporters. He provided an update on where he is with the injury.
“It's good," stated Adams. "We’re just working through it, treating it, making sure we’re being smart. That way we don't have any issues. Obviously having this game and then the short week, next week, we just want to be smart about how we move. It's just paying attention to it more than anything.”
After resting this week, Adams was asked if that time away from practice helped his situation.
“Yeah, it's getting better every day. It's something that I'm working through and they're doing a good job of helping me treat it. It's something that we’re working through every day and I'm noticing improvements.”
