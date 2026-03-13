The Most Underrated Move the Rams Made in Free Agency So Far

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the NFL, general managers are judged by the moves they make and the draft picks they whiff on. However, the line between winning and losing often lies in the players they didn't go out and get.

That's a pendulum that swings both ways, and for the Los Angeles Rams , they know this a bit too well.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, the decision not to make any major additions to the secondary would cost them in the NFL Championship. This year, the decision to finally say goodbye to a beloved locker-room player has given the team the freedom and financial space to make the right moves to chase a title in 2025.

The Rams Say Goodbye to Tutu Atwell

After five seasons in Los Angeles, the Rams have said goodbye to Tutu Atwell . They did not pursue him in free agency, at least to any reportable point, and Atwell has decided to return to his home state, signing a one-year deal to join the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Atwell did nothing wrong during his time with the Rams but was underutilized for a variety of reasons, much to the disappointment of Rams fans and sports writers, eventually ending his tenure by being a healthy scratch for the franchise's two biggest games of the season, their Divisional Round matchup in Chicago and NFC Championship game loss to Seattle.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about why Atwell didn't work out in the long term.

“I think the first thing is the vision that we had for what our offense was going to be going into the season and then what it became organically was very different based on the number of receivers that we played with in a lot of situations," stated McVay. "Part of the thought process when we made that signing last year was that we were going to still be in a lot of the 11 personnel grouping. You have him, Puka [Nacua], Davante [Adams] and then the complimentary pieces. Unfortunately, he had some injuries. There were some different things that went on where the games continued to go when he missed the period of time."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Then, we organically figured out this next iteration where we leaned into a lot of the 13 personnel, that naturally just takes receivers off the grass. I love the human being. The more I do this, it's so much more about the relationships that are built, and I know that's not what you're asking me, but that's where that means a lot. He’s let me into his life. I love him. I wish I really could have done better, but I always still have a responsibility for what I think is best for our football team."

"If you were to ask me right now what our offense, defense or in the kicking game is going to look like, we have visions. In a lot of instances, they go according to plan and then sometimes they organically adjust and adapt as the season unfolds. That's really what last year entailed. I'm not trying to make any excuses, that's just the truth.”

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

By saying goodbye to Atwell, the Rams did not give him another $10 million to simply understand the offense. More importantly, it will finally force the Rams to address the wide receiver room, giving them motivation to establish a third receiver threat, the only missing hole in their offense.