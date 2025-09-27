Rams' Davante Adams Speaks on Health Despite Questionable Listing
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has him entering Sunday's contest against the Rams as questionable. Here's the latest on Adams.
Adams on His Hamstring
Adams took to the podium on Friday to address his injury and answer questions from reporters. He provided an update on where he is with the injury.
“It's good," stated Adams. "We’re just working through it, treating it, making sure we’re being smart. That way we don't have any issues. Obviously having this game and then the short week, next week, we just want to be smart about how we move. It's just paying attention to it more than anything.”
After resting this week, Adams was asked if that time away from practice helped his situation.
“Yeah, it's getting better every day. It's something that I'm working through and they're doing a good job of helping me treat it. It's something that we’re working through every day and I'm noticing improvements.”
Adams on How He Injured Hamstring
Adams didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was listed as limited on Wednesday. Adams would dive into the factors that resulted in his injury.
“No, it's just been something I've been feeling lately," stated Adams. "There wasn't a moment or anything. It's just a feeling that you have. Sometimes after a game, you can't even really pinpoint when it happened or what exactly [happened]. It wasn't like an event but it's just a lot of wear and tear, getting through camp. You see it around the league. It's a pretty common thing that happens, but we’re being smart with the team here. The coaches have been working with me. We're going to be alright.”
Sean McVay has a good feeling that Adams will play, saying so on Friday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Davante Adams and the Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE