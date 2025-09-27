5 Questions Sean McVay Must Answer Against Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will have a chin check on Sunday against a rising Colts organization. Here's five questions McVay must ask of his team.
1. Are the field goal issues fixable and have they been fixed?
The Rams have had three blocked field goals, from the same collapsing side, in two games. Let's see if Steve Avila's return is the answer.
2. How will he split the running back snaps?
McVay's aim is 65:35 between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. With such a tough interior for the Colts, is it time to give Corum the ball to bounce outside?
3. Is it time to target Puka Nacua in the red zone?
Davante Adams currently has the lowest completion percentage on targets thrown his way during his entire career. While these issues are likely to get fixed with increased reps, Adams' hamstring has been an issue this week.
On the flip side, Puka Nacua is the NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards. Nacua also doesn't have a touchdown. Is it time to target Nacua, and could doing so free up the Rams' red zone attack?
4. Will the loss to Philadelphia linger into Sunday?
While it's doubtful, considering the mental fortitude of the team, the Colts are just the Diet Eagles. Head Coach Shane Steichen was the Eagles' former offensive coordinator. Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley are two sides of the same dominant coin. Both defenses have championship defensive coordinators with strong defensive lines.
This will be a great barometer to see where the Rams are truly at in comparison to the rest of the NFL. The Colts are 3-0 and are motivated by current owners, the talented daughters of Jim Irsay, who have injected new life into the team. Let's see what happens on Sunday.
5. Is it time to make a trade?
The Rams currently have two big holes on their roster. That's Ahkello Witherspoon and the interior offensive line. While Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson have been solid, neither has been able to stay healthy.
Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer haven't given the Rams confidence that the offense will remain seamless without their starting guards. For the cornerback, the lack of Witherspoon was felt when A.J. Brown went off. Can Darious Williams, Emmanuel Forbes, and Cobie Durant make the adjustments to confirm they can get back to earlier ways?
