Intriguing Rams' Cornerback Target in 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams will look to top their free agency signings with another great 2025 NFL Draft class.
Over the years, they have been the best drafting team in the National Football League. They have found players with good talent that come in and find their way on the field with the team and they play like they have been in the league for a few years already.
In next month's draft the Rams will be looking for the same thing. Finding players that fit their needs and scheme. One area on the defensive side that the Rams will be looking for in the draft is the secondary. The secondary for the Rams last season was not terrible, but they know they can improve on it for the 2025 season.
The Rams and defensive coordinator Chris Shula want to get better at any position they can upgrade and they will do that with any player they believe can give them an edge.
One player in the 2025 Draft who can give them that is a cornerback out of the University of California, Nohl Williams.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic has Williams as a potential target as one of the team's needs in a cornerback.
"Because of Witherspoon is back under contract and the Rams will see what they have in waiver-wire acquisition Emmanuel Forbes Jr., they may be able to defer this position to a later part of the draft," said Rodrigue.
"After three years at UNLV, Williams transferred to Cal and had an All-American super-senior season. His outstanding ball skills are reflected in his 2024 production: seven interceptions (No. 1 in the FBS) and 16 passes defended (No. 1 in the ACC). Williams' 40-yard dash might determine whether he lands on Day 2 or 3," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
Williams has good size and is a ball hawk. He will bring a good style of play to the Rams and will fit in with the defense.
Now, it is up to the Rams to see what they have in their secondary right now before they decide whether Williams is one of their top needs in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Rams will most likely look for defense in the early rounds after being offensive-heavy in free agency.
