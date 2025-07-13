Previewing Rams Contest With Jaguars and Deja Vu in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Los Angeles Rams. Liam Coen and James Gladstone are taking every concept, executive, and nearly every coach from the franchise out west and the new top brass in Duval County look to bring championship football to a place in need of some.
The Rams play the Jaguars in week seven, setting up the team's final evaluation before they enter their BYE week. Here's the scoop with the Jagaurs.
"Aforementioned injuries have dimmed Lawrence's star power the last two years," wrote CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "He's now in a somewhat similar spot to Baker Mayfield from a few years ago, another former first overall pick who needed a bounce-back season. Mayfield also produced the best season of his career under then-OC Coen in Tampa Bay in 2024."
Not only did Mayfield have a career-year, he did so while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were injured and while Bucky Irving was establishing himself as a top ten running back.
Lawrence has a bunch of weapons including Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas Jr, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, and others. Plus, Gladstone just got done installing a brand new offensive line.
With a game like this in London, this will be a great test on how the Rams handle teams that practice diverse thought in discussions about game decisions and how they'll be able to handle travel.
Should Lawrence stay healthy, he should be able to thrive in 2025. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick, had one of the best rookie seasons of all time: he became the fourth rookie since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with 1,200 or more receiving yards (1,282) and 10 or more receiving touchdowns (10).
The other three in this exclusive club happen to be 2025 triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase (2021), Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998) and 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odell Beckham Jr. He and 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, could be Coen's new Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. An offense with that passing potential could overcome a defense that struggled a season ago.
Thomas Jr looked like the most complete wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft and the long awaited heir to Jimmy Smith. Thomas Jr wins with his body and hands, things that give the Rams' secondary problems. How Chris Shula defends against Jacksonville's offense may make or break his head coaching candidacy.
The Jaguars also have a strong defense that has the potential to become the next "Sacksonville." While their linebacker depth is poor, their defensive line is filled with sack artists like Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, and Trevon Walker, while Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Darnell Savage, Eric Murray, and Jourdan Lewis look to shut down the opposition along with Hunter.
This game will also see Rams defensive tackle Ty Hamilton take off against brother DaVon Hamilton.
A first half of the season chin check before the Rams enter a much needed break.
