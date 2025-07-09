Why UDFA Linebacker Is Next Rams Defensive Hero
Coming out of the University of Buffalo, undrafted linebacker Shaun Dolac is ready to impress once training camp commences in late July.
The 2024 NCAA tackling leader is a player that is simple to define. He's simply an animal. He has a head for ball carriers and a nose for the football, with a skillset that could force the Rams to use him in a Michael Hoecht style role.
"Hoecht became one of our best 11 players, we thought, last year," stated Rams DC Chris Shula during OTAs when asked about filling the Hoecht role.
"Some of that stuff—creating that—was to get our best 11 on the field. I think as we go through, we’re still obviously very early—just finished OTA number four. So, we’re earlier in the process, not necessarily to that point yet, but we’re going to find and give each guy a chance to be the best 11. If that’s the case and we want to do stuff to centralize their skill sets and get them on the grass."
Dolac is sneaky good in coverage and gets a solid jump on the football. However, the line of scrimmage is where he puts in work. His speed and use of angles allows him to bring down ball carriers with blistering speed.
Dolac reminds me of both a young Leighton Vander Esch and Dre Greenlaw. Simply the Reed Richards of football, it seems ball carriers are never out of reach of players like that.
The problem is that, unlike Vander Esch and Greenlaw, Dolac is significantly smaller than them. However, that also gives Dolac an advantage in changing directions, allowing him to slip between gaps to get into the opposing backfield.
As we all know, Chris Shula loves to draw up exotic blitzes, and Dolac's speed and tackling ability gives Shula a versatile weapon that can blitz or cover, just like Hoecht used to do.
Considering the Rams' approach to their defensive back room, Shula may be more inclined to blitz his linebackers compared to his corners, leading to snap opportunities for Dolac.
Regardless, I love his film, his work at OTAs, and his potential. He's a player I'm circling as having one foot in the door called the 53-man roster.
