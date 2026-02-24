Rams Prompted To Make Move They Last Executed A Decade Ago

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the first time since selecting Jared Goff in 2016, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a position to grab a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Rams Prompted To Take Simpson

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin believes the Rams could be interested in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and that he would fit within their offense.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Rams' quarterback situation is handled for at least one more year after Matthew Stafford announced that he will return in 2026," stated Dubin.

"But there remains a question about who will be the quarterback once Stafford decides to hang up his spikes. L.A. has the benefit of allowing a quarterback to sit behind Stafford for at least a year, and Simpson seems like a quarterback who could use some seasoning, so he could be a fit. The Rams have needs on defense, especially in the secondary, but with two first-round picks in this year's draft, they could devote one to finding the quarterback of the future."

Why The Move Would Be Interesting

The first and likely least important point is that general manager Les Snead historically has rarely selected players from Alabama. While the main reason is due to Nick Saban's run of success with the Crimson Tide often led to their best players being first-round selections, coinciding with the Rams' near six-year run without a first-round pick, which extended to being seven in eight years, it is also important to note that Snead is an Auburn graduate and worked as a graduate assistant for his alma mater for a few years.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While that has very little to factor into what is happening right now, the reason why it's important to note that is due to Snead's past with first-round picks. His record overall has amazing highs and very bad lows. When it comes to using first round picks for veteran players, his record speaks for itself.

It's clear that the Rams want established players, so for the Rams to draft Simpson, not only would it buck multiple trends Snead has set during his near 15 years with the organization, it would also contradict his words about making the most out of Matthew Stafford 's final years in the NFL.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“On the macro level, when Matthew's on the horse we go, ‘Let's make the most of our time with Matthew.’ We're well aware that there will be a time where we have to transition," stated Snead. "You kind of do both at the same time. There will be two different teams with or without Matthew, obviously with the position he plays and how important that position is and how well he plays it. At the end of the day, we try to keep it simple. Let's make the most of our time with Matthew. Then when the time comes and Matthew says, ‘You know what? Enough is enough.’ Then let's be prepared to transition from there.”

The Rams are not at that point yet, clearly prioritize veteran quarterbacks to run the system, and there's zero indication that 2026 is his last season. Due to all those factors, I don't believe the Rams will draft Simpson.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.