Jared Verse Breaks Down His Highlight Play vs. the Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angels Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse made headlines when he was deployed in the "Michael Hoecht role," a job typically reserved for Byron Young, in order to give the Colts a unique and confusing pre-snap look.
Verse was lined up over center Tanor Bortolini and was able to time up the snap, getting a running head start before trucking Bortolini into the ground, forcing quarterback Daniel Jones to commit a grounding penalty.
Verse along with Rams coaches Sean McVay and Chris Shula provided their perspectives on the play.
Jared Verse
"I tried to talk to them into doing that for like three weeks [laughter]," stated Verse. "They wouldn't do it and then I threw it out there last week and they randomly added it in and I was like, ‘Alright, let's try it.’ I didn't think they were going to call it in-game but they called it and I'm like, ‘Alright, bet.’ I’ve got to make this worth it."
"I’ve got to keep this call in. It's something I enjoy. I like being in different positions because it's not often that I get to go up against a center or a guard and use my speed, my power and be able to play those games from a different position. I like it.”
Sean McVay
“That was awesome," stated McVay. "You talk about timing it up with the play clock going down. It looked like a trip to me potentially, but I thought he was awesome. I think really the last couple weeks, the energy, the pre-snap demeanor and the vibe that he's brought to our group, I think he's been excellent."
"I think it's been a reflection of the way that he's approached his preparation throughout the course of the week and him having an ownership and an understanding. Joe [Coniglio] and the defensive coaching staff with [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula being able to earn the right for our guys to get into some of those positions. Verse was a stud yesterday. I thought it was his best game of the year for sure.”
Chris Shula
“Oh, I loved it," stated Shula. "It was cool to see. We did it last year once or twice. It’s fun to just move him around. He's a great player. Anytime we can get those guys in spots where they can rush and use all their skill sets, we always want to do that.”
