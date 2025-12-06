Rams Praise Crucial Factor Into Their Dominant Pass Rush

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a rising star in outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio and over the past three seasons, he is the man responcible for the development of Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart and others.

As his name starts to become well-known around the league, both Sean McVay and Jared Verse spoke about him this week.

Sean McVay

Coniglio and McVay were roommates while they played at the University of Miami of Ohio, where they were teammates with Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Coniglio, the most accomplished player of the trio, was a two-time All-MAC selection, after he transitioned from fullback to defensive end after his first year in college.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse (8) listens to outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Friday, McVay praised Coniglio and spoke on his areas of improvement.

“I think one of the great things about Joe is, anybody that's great at what they're doing, they're constant learners and they're continuously improving," stated McVay. "He wants feedback. He wants to be able to see, how can I help these guys reach and realize their highest potential? It's not one thing to be able to see all the great things that ‘BY’ [Outside Linebacker Byron Young] has done or the things that Verse has done. It's, how can I continuously push the envelope ultimately geared towards helping them and shine the light on those guys? That's what makes Joe a great coach. I think it's also important to do your one-11th."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"We always talk about football being the greatest team sport that there is. I think when players have a clarity of, alright, what's the intent of this call that [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] is making or that we're making as a defensive staff? Where are my play ‘opps’? What am I responsible for? Where are some of the opportunities where maybe I'm setting somebody else up? I think he's done a great job of being able to create an ownership for those guys but also a clarity of what the expectations are so then he can give feedback and they're secure enough to be able to receive it in a great way. That's what makes Joe a great coach.”

Jared Verse

Verse spoke on Coniglio on Thursday.

“When I first met with Joe, pre-draft, I thought he hated me," stated Verse. "I thought there was no way in hell I was coming to the Rams because I thought he hated me. He didn't laugh or smile at all during our meeting. I was like, ‘Ah.’ Since I’ve gotten to know him and since the time that I've been here, me and him have grown very close. He calls me a lot. He'll ask me how I played, what I thought. He'll give me his thoughts on how I can be better. ‘You did this,’ or ‘Keep doing this.’ We have a good relationship.”

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with linebackers Jared Verse (8) and Josaiah Stewart (10) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Verse would also speak on Coniglio's toughness and how his hard coaching is provided with the proper touch to get the most out of Verse, balancing the professional and personal side of an NFL coach-player relationship.

“Yeah, he's hard on me," continued Verse. "I think besides myself and my immediate family, I think he probably is the one person that wants me to be successful the most. When he sees me not reaching my full potential or doing something that is more average, he immediately gets on me. Not in a disrespectful way, but in a man to man, ‘You're better than that’ way.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.