Will Rams Select Jaxson Dart with 26th Pick?
Throwing it back to February, when the future of Matthew Stafford was murky at best with there being a legitimate belief he could leave the Rams, many people in the media had Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart slated as a potential replacement for the Super Bowl championship.
Fast forward to now and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes the Rams could still use their first-round pick on Dart. Breer was answering fan mail and was asked the following.
How high can you see Dart going, especially if Ward/Sanders go top 2? Who will be the vet QB the Giants go into the season with?
"I think if two quarterbacks are off the board in the top three, it helps Jaxson Dart, for obvious reasons." Wrote Breer. "But I’d still be surprised if he goes any higher than the end of the first round. I’ve seen some people mocking him to Pittsburgh, but I wonder if the Steelers would be gunshy on doing that after going through what they did with Kenny Pickett."
"The Los Angeles Rams could be one team to watch near the bottom of the round, though. And I wouldn’t rule out the idea of the New York Giants trading back into the bottom of the first round to get the fifth-year option on him."
So there are several things to take away from this. Do I think Dart could go in the first round? Yes. Teams love that fifth-year option and as shown with Brock Purdy, having another year to delay the cap hit that comes with a QB extension gives a team one more year to load up on star players, something the 49ers couldn't do this offseason.
Where does Dart go? It depends. The Giants are an option but it all depends where Sheduer Sanders goes. If Cam Ward is the first QB off the board and Sanders follows within the top 15, I expect the Steelers to be interested in Dart.
If available, will the Rams take him at 26? It seems somewhat unlikely. Never say never in the NFL, but the Rams have legitimate needs. The Rams do not need a quarterback right now, and there will be a day-one starter available for them at 26, especially at the linebacker or cornerback position, and keep in mind that they do not have a second-round pick.
The Rams spent nearly a decade without a first-round pick and their last one just became Defensive Rookie of the Year. The team likely wants a player they can use right now.
