Answering Questions From Rams Fans: Tackling the Offseason
In a new series, Rams On SI is answering some of the pressing questions asked by Rams fans regarding the team and the possibilities of 2025. These were some of the questions asked.
Will it be possible to draft an elite middle linebacker and a cornerback to boost our defense?
Absolutely. Patience is key, and while I can not wait until the NFL Draft, the Rams' continued silence on the matter only plays to their benefit. Right now, the only consensus in the NFL community about the Draft is that there is no consensus, and if the Rams make a pick at 26, they will have many top options for both positions due to certain players falling in the same way Jared Verse did.
The Rams could draft a cornerback over a middle linebacker if they do make a selection with the 26th overall pick. Perhaps the Rams will have an easy decision if Texas' Jahdae Barron falls, but they also could decide between ECU's Shavon Revel or FSU's Azareye'h Thomas. My guess is Thomas.
The Rams may use one of their third-round picks to snag a linebacker. Personally, UCLA's Carson Schwesinger or Ole Miss' Chris Paul Jr seems like the perfect fit.
Is the team still in on any of the free agents/trades or have they mostly moved their attention to the draft?
The team could still have a close eye on the free-agent market, especially after just signing Nate Landman. For the Rams, now that the storm has settled, it's about doing their due diligence to find players who not only fit into the team structure but won't be an issue in the locker room.
It would make sense to expect more signings, especially after the draft, as the team looks to check every box headed into 2025.
The fans keeping bringing up the need for another effective LB and (maybe to a lesser degree) CB. Is the team as concerned about these positions as fans are?
It's all about fit and value. The team has been burned by veteran additions not working out in the past for various reasons, I think Tre'Davious White is the perfect example of that. Considering the young players they have, it's about quality, especially the quality of character over anything else.
How is the offense going to adjust in 2025 after the D had to carry them in 2024 and playoffs? McVay is the “Offensive guru”, yet the team can’t move the ball when it matters and relied on the D to carry them last year.
Health is wealth and I strongly believe part of the reason we saw the team struggle offensively down the stretch was due to fatigue. After one week's rest, Matthew Stafford looked excellent against the Vikings in the playoffs.
Replacing Adams with Kupp indicates the team did not believe Kupp could produce or even stay healthy. That's likely why they weren't willing to work on any solutions to keep him. Considering Rob Havenstein got hurt on a freak incident to end the regular season as well, a healthier Rams offense will lead to better production.
Retaining most of the offensive coaching staff will help.
