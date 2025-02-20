Rams Warned to Stay Away From Ole Miss Playmakers
The Rams have a lot of decisions to make and finding replacements for Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp may become priority one and two. Whether they look in free agency or the draft, the Rams front office have to do their work on potential players and prospects.
Two players that Pro Football Focus has put a buyer beware warning on are Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and WR Tre Harris. Dart, a former USC Trojans broke out under Lane Kiffin and Harris was regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the SEC until he suffered an injury against LSU.
"Dart has become the most polarizing player in a draft class that is lacking a clear QB3. His statistical profile actually works in his favor when examining his prospects among the group. However, he was heavily reliant on the deep ball during his time in Oxford, as his 11.9-yard average depth of target was the second-highest among Power Four quarterbacks. Wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "When Dart struggled, he had a hard time manufacturing first downs against defenses that disallowed those deep shots."
"Dart’s adjustment to NFL defenses taking away those downfield throws will be the key to his development in the league."
Dart is a polarizing player and could become a fit for the Rams. He would allow Sean McVay to open up his playbook, putting in more RPOs, QB-designed runs and read option plays but his limited experience playing under center and questionable decision-making skills makes him a player the Rams should not select before day three.
"Similar to Dart, as they played in the same offense, Harris was hyper-efficient this season, although he was reliant on deep completions versus lesser competition. His receiving grade against Power Four defenses in 2024 was just 73.6, far lower than his 89.4 mark for the season." Wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "Harris didn’t run a particularly diverse route tree, and he doesn’t have a ton of fast-twitch to his game. He has a nice frame that can be the foundation of his development, but it will take him some time to become an above-average separator."
Harris is a playmaker who would benefit from playing as Robin to Puka Nacua's Batman. His issues are a result of Lane Kiffin's offense and there is no reason to believe he will not excel at the NFL level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE