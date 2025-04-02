Jaxson Dart to the Rams Rumors Should Cease
Never say never in the NFL, but the chance Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart ends up on the Los Angeles Rams is about one percent, and that's being generous.
The truth is that, regardless of the Rams' interest in Dart, there was little to no shot of drafting him anyway, as there is a chance he does not fall out of the top 20 and the Rams do not have the draft capital to trade up for him while still addressing their roster.
Now, if Dart is available when the Rams draft a 26, perhaps a move could be in play, but Sean McVay poured cold water on that idea.
McVay made it clear at the NFL Owners meeting that he has not done a lot of work on this year's quarterback class, and the team is moving forward with Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Stetson Bennett in their QB room.
"I think that's I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks. McVay said at the NFL Owners meeting when asked about the 2025 QB class. "I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play."
"But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
There is a possibility this is a misdirection, but adding Dart at this point in time wouldn't make any sense. The roster is one thing, but what if Stafford plays in 2026? Dart would have to spend another year on the bench.
If Dart gets drafted, his rookie deal with the fifth year option picked up expires in 2029. Thus in 2030, when Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and others are all on big money, that would be the first year of Dart's extension.
McVay doesn't have quarterbacks on his mind, so the media shouldn't either. It's time for the rumors of Dart to the Rams to end.
