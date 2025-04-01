BREAKING: Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Interest in NFL Draft's QBs
Despite all the rumors and noise linking the Rams to Jaxson Dart and, to a smaller extent, Shedeur Sanders, it appears Sean McVay is more than happy with his current quarterback room.
Q: Are you interested in adding a quarterback through the draft?
McVay: "I think that's I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks. I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
McVay does dangle the carrot that maybe, just maybe, a quarterback might still be in play, but logistically it wouldn't make any sense. Any quarterback drafted to the Rams would be the automatic QB3 behind Jimmy Garoppolo, and there really isn't a reason not to have Stetson Bennett be the emergency quarterback right now.
When Garoppolo decided to re-sign with the Rams, choosing to return to Los Angeles over pursuing other opportunities, one would have to assume some assurances where given to him regarding his job and standing with the team.
In short, McVay put a massive dent in the idea that the Rams could be interested in taking a quarterback early on in the NFL Draft. He sees the window for them to win is now and is with Matthew Stafford, and he is ready to tackle the future, well, in the future.
Considering all these factors, the roster spot a quarterback would take up, the Rams' lack of a second round pick, and various other factors, it would be a smart bet to believe McVay's words.
Even looking back at history, since McVay became the head coach of the Rams, the team has only drafted one quarterback. Stetson Bennett. History and reality show all we really need to know.
