Does a Former McVay Assistant Hold the Rams' Next Weapon?
The Rams and Kyren Williams continue to engage in contract talks, but if things do not progress, Williams may be off to another team following the 2025 season.
If that is the case, former Rams assistant Jedd Fisch holds a player who could finish the 2025 season as the best running back in football, as Washington's Jonah Coleman is a dark horse for the Heisman and is a man destined for a long NFL career.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named Coleman as a standout player.
"After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his first season at Washington with an 88.7 PFF rushing grade, Coleman somewhat surprisingly didn’t declare for the 2025 NFL Draft — although it featured a stacked running back group," wrote Sikkema.
"The 5-foot-9, 225-pound running back has quick feet for the amount of weight he carries. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 0.36 forced missed tackles per carry, which places him in the 98th percentile. Coleman enters the 2025 season with high expectations to be a top back in the 2026 class."
Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings adds more to the analysis.
"On the on-paper assessment, Coleman’s production and size profile (5’9″ and 229 pounds) immediately intrigue," wrote Cummings. "He’s a dense, compact, and low-to-the-ground runner who’s never struggled to put up plus numbers."
"To get a barometer on Coleman’s game and how he projects, let’s take a closer look at his performance against USC last season. Versus the Trojans, Coleman touched the ball 25 times (most all season) and put up 121 total yards and two TDs."
"In spite of his size, Coleman’s high-level foot speed, lateral agility, and twitch are all visible. Those traits can help him evade early contact threats, while his surprising hip fluidity enables him to weave through the second level."
"Coleman’s combination of natural running leverage, play strength and targeted physicality, and short-area quickness can be devastating for defenders 1-on-1, and he weaponizes that blend of tools with superb vision, processing ability, and reaction speed."
At this point in the season, NFL front offices are taking things easy, compiling lists of players to keep an eye on. Coleman is one of those people, and perhaps Fisch might be the key to Coleman joining the Rams for 2026.
